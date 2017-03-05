New member brings different perspective to Bryant School Board

As plans were prepped for Bryant’s newest school board member to be photographed for this feature, he said, “Which job?” when asked if he could meet at his workplace. A full-time infantry officer in the Army National Guard, Danny Chism, a father of three, also operates two other businesses.

With his entrepreneurial spirit, it seems likely Chism lives by his favorite quote by Robert H. Schuller — “What would you attempt to do if you knew you could not fail?”

After spending a short time talking with Chism, it’s apparent he is not afraid to try anything. His latest venture brings him back to where he began his learning journey.

A Bryant High School graduate himself, in the class of 1984, Chism has come full circle with his Hornet experience. His three boys, Marshall, 13, Nikita, 9, and Collin, 7, all attend Bryant schools, and Chism said their enrollment makes him even more ready to serve the district as a school board member.

“I have three boys who will be in the Bryant school system for the next 10-plus years,” he said. “I owe it to them to make sure they have the best education possible.”

As a military man, Chism spent years away from Arkansas. He entered the Navy after school and “traveled all over the place,” he said.

“After college, I lived in Los Angeles for a year before moving to Moscow, Russia,” Chism said. “I lived there a year before moving to St. Petersburg, Russia, for two years.”

Chism returned to Arkansas in 1998. He joined the Guard for stability in his life, and the experience gave him structure and unlimited opportunity, he said.

Chism fills the vacancy on the Bryant School Board left by Michael Daly, who resigned in December.

Board president Sandra Porter said the governing body is “very happy to have Danny serving with us.”

Chism was selected by the board from a “very diverse and qualified group of candidates,” Porter said.

“We thought [Chism] could bring a different perspective to the board because of his military and entrepreneurship background. We look forward to working with him as we move into a very expansive building program.”

The night of the school-board interview, Chism said he sat in his car for about 10 minutes asking himself, “Do you really want to do this?”

He said he thought, “I have a full-time job, two growing businesses and a family and three boys to raise. Do I really need the extra responsibility and headache of being on the school board? I could have driven away, and no one would have ever known.”

But with the thought of his three boys, Chism said, he felt compelled to go through with the process.

“It’s my time to be involved,” he said.

As Porter indicated, Chism stood out to the board because of his diverse interests and background.

He operates an ice machine on Stagecoach Road behind the Walmart Supercenter in Bryant and recently opened Arkansas Escape Rooms in Bryant.

“Arkansas Escape Rooms is Saline County’s premier escape room,” he said. “I hope people enjoy solving puzzles with their friends, family and co-workers.”

The goal is also to get children off their devices and encourage them to use their hands and brains to ignite their problem-solving skills, Chism noted.

Surprised that he was picked as Daly’s replacement, Chism said he asked Superintendent Tom Kimbrell a few days after the board’s vote why he was selected.

“Other applicants had multiple master’s or doctorate degrees and had worked in education for years,” Chism said. “He told me I was selected for proven leadership ability and that the board saw me as a risk-taker, and I had skin in the game with three boys in the Bryant school system. They already had plenty of the academic types — I was different.”

Above all, Chism said he seeks every day to be a good example for his three boys, that and to feed his “burning desire to be successful.”

“I am building an empire,” he said. “Don’t listen to those who tell you that you can’t do it. Make time for the important things, and don’t sweat the small stuff.”