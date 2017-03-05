New scholarship program garners $200K-plus

Students in the Augusta School District had a good reason to celebrate after hearing the news that more than $200,000 had been raised for a scholarship program for graduates, as well as the donation of new equipment, including iPads and gym equipment.

“We really want to give our kids a chance and keep this school alive,” said Rick Pilcher, dean of students for Augusta schools. “It’s a really big momentum thing we’ve got going right now for this little town.”

To commemorate raising the money for a scholarship fund for Augusta students, the Augusta Chamber of Commerce held a celebration to let the kids know about the good news.

“We wanted to do something positive to let the kids know,” Pilcher said.

The money was raised through the Mallard Masters Championship, a duck-hunting competition in December, and the Tail Feathers and Tamales fundraising dinner.

“They raised over $200,000 in one weekend,” Pilcher said.

Pilcher said that if Augusta students qualify for an Arkansas Academic Challenge Scholarship through the Arkansas Scholarship lottery, they will automatically qualify for the local scholarship.

Chamber board member Boyd Wright said the scholarship program developed out of an idea to promote the town of Augusta.

Pilcher said the idea began to snowball when community leaders and educators got together.

“We’ve just had so many positive things happen this past year,” Pilcher said. “Usually in small places like this over in the Delta, it doesn’t. People in the Delta are more worried about just paying their electric bill than anything else.”

Wright said students in the Augusta School District are choosing to go to other schools, and by putting programs like this into place, district officials hope to not only retain those local students, but also possibly bring in students from other areas.

“The idea really came from us discussing what we can do to stop the erosion of our town,” Wright said. “We’ve tried to bring industry and things into our town just like every other little town, and getting that industry to come to town is just near impossible.”

Pilcher and Wright both said there is one key element that sets this scholarship apart from others — it does not have to be used at a traditional college.

“If they want to go to a trade school or a vo-tech or college, they can,” Pilcher said. “Whatever school they are going to, the chamber will send that money straight to the university, the trade school or vo-tech.”

“The Arkansas State Lottery Scholarship will not pay for vo-tech. Ours will, and that is needed. We need plumbers and electricians and welders and diesel mechanics and service people.”

Pilcher said the scholarship program is just one part of the plan to move Augusta into being a School of Innovation. The school will partner with vo-techs and with companies such as ArCare for students interested in the medical profession.

“Everything will be geared toward getting you where you need to be. … It’s so kids can get on-the-job training and certification.”

Wright said that a School of Innovation is similar to a charter school and will give students the opportunity to apprentice in their chosen field and gives those who are not planning on going to a traditional four-year college another path.

Community leaders hope students will take advantage of this educational opportunity.

“I think this is going to let the students know that their community cares,” said Chris Eldridge, Augusta Chamber of Commerce board member. “It shows the community and businesses around here care about them and their future. It’s a morale booster, not to mention the financial benefits that it will have for them.”

“I think this is really going to motivate [the students],” said Donna Wedgeworth, who is the secretary to the superintendent of Augusta. “They will know that people in the community care. I think it will make them feel accountable to do better because they do have someone here who is trying to help them.”

Augusta schools were also awarded a $300,000 grant from Apple last year that allowed iPads to be purchased for all students.

“Apple sent in 30 technicians from all across the country, and teachers went through extensive training,” Pilcher said. “The kids use those in class every day. It’s just technology at its best. It’s just unreal. Every kid and teacher was trained.”

Pilcher said Augusta Principal Lisa Grant was responsible for getting that grant written.

“We are a 100 percent free-lunch school,” Pilcher said. “This gives these families and kids a chance.”

The event also celebrated an addition to the schools to promote health and fitness. ArCare recently donated $10,000 to go toward the school’s fitness program and will allow for the purchase of new equipment. Pilcher added that the district hopes to expand the health and fitness program even more in upcoming school years.

“We want to get all the kids in K-12 more active,” Pilcher said. “We are also bringing in ArCare’s dietitians to talk to our health teachers.”

Pilcher said Augusta native Jim Brown, who runs Bigger, Faster, Stronger (BFS) clinics, will be training all the coaches, physical education teachers and health teachers to be certified fitness trainers. Brown has been holding the training clinics since 1987.

“They are doing all of this for free,” Pilcher said.

“I’m an Augusta Red Devil,” Brown said. “It’s always nice to be able to help out your hometown. I’m proud of [ArCare CEO ] Dr. Steven Collier and Coach Pilcher and all that group is doing to assist the students at Augusta High School.”