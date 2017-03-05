New UCA president to focus on enrollment, retention

When Houston Davis lived in Oklahoma, he and his family would stop for a burger in Conway on their way to his hometown of Clarksville, Tennessee.

Now he’s burning up the miles between Conway and Georgia until school is out and his family joins him in the University of Central Arkansas President’s Home.

Davis, who turned 44 in February, was hired Nov. 2 as the 11th president of the 11,471-student university. He came from Kennesaw State University, where he was tapped as interim president of the 35,000-student school in Georgia almost a year ago when it was mired in controversy. It was his job to make things right and restore the confidence of all the stakeholders of the university. He was interim president from June until he was hired at UCA after a national search.

“We were interviewing UCA and Conway as much as UCA was interviewing us,” Davis said.

The fact is — Davis didn’t have to have the UCA job; he wanted it. He and his wife, Jenny, had discussed that someday he’d like a presidency, but they were going to be picky. There was no rush to upset the apple cart of his family, which includes a daughter who is a high school senior.

He said it became clear to him and his wife when they spent two days at UCA during the interviews that the university and Conway are closely linked.

“Anybody we talked to in the community, they’d tell us some story or little vignette about how they were involved or how they were connected. This very clearly is not a walled city. This is a campus that is a steward of place.”

He already knew about UCA because of his roles in education at Tennessee,

Georgia and Oklahoma universities and on national advisory boards.

“UCA has a great reputation,” he said.

He’d also been to Conway many times before. He and his family lived in Edmond,

Oklahoma, when he was vice chancellor for academic affairs for the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education from 2007-2012, and they would stop in Conway — always at the Wendy’s at Harkrider Street and Old Morrilton Highway — on their way to see his parents in Clarksville, Tennessee. (His standard order is the No. 1 single combo with cheese, no onion, no pickles, and a lemonade to drink.)

“We were already making an economic impact,” he said, laughing. They would walk the beloved beagle they had at the time, Clarence, on the grassy area in front of the restaurant and put out his little bowl of water.

Sometimes the family would drive around Conway, Davis said, “and we always thought, ‘What a neat community.’”

Trey McClurkin, Davis’ former Kappa Sigma fraternity brother at the University of Memphis, lives in Conway and is co-owner of Elite Core

Audio in Conway. He transferred in 1992 from UCA to what was then Memphis State University and met Davis.

“Houston, man, I can’t say enough good things about him,” McClurkin said. “He has been a leader since then. He came into college as a leader; he was an officer in the fraternity for years. … I know he was president of Panhellenic Council.” Davis also was named Campus Leader of the Year and won two leadership awards.

McClurkin said Davis inspired him to get more involved in campus life, too.

He said when Davis contacted him to tell him he was applying for the UCA president’s position, “there was no part of me that was surprised — at all. It’s not a matter of if Houston is going to be president of a college; it’s just when.”

He said Davis has the vision and integrity to lead the institution and make it better.

“I’m not just blowing smoke,” McClurkin said. “He has a huge heart. He’s very genuine — he always has been very down to earth; what you see is what you get. It puts people at ease and at peace, and you can be confident. He’s confident, but not arrogant.”

Davis said it goes back to his upbringing.

“I had a great childhood,” he said. His parents, James and Linda Davis, still live in Clarksville, Tennessee. His mother was a longtime high school English teacher and has a second career teaching at Austin Peay State University, where Houston himself taught and was in administration from 2001-2005. His father was a farmer, sold farm supplies and later worked for the IRS.

The name Houston goes back about seven generations on his father’s side, Davis said. Davis was adopted when he was just a few weeks old from Agape of Nashville, Tennessee. He has a brother, Matthew, who is four years younger than him and also was adopted from Agape.

It was from that organization that Davis received in 1998 an award that meant the most to him — the Dave Thomas Integrity Award, which is given to a male and female who were adopted from the center. Dave Thomas, the late founder of Wendy’s restaurant, has a foundation for adoption.

Davis, who majored in political science, said his plan was to get his degree at Memphis, then earn a master’s and doctorate and spend his career as a faculty member.

He met his wife, Jenny, at the university, and he remembers how he “just lit up” when he met her. She was “the nicest person I’d ever met,” he said. Davis said she is the more outgoing of the two (“she could talk to a fence post,” as he put it). Jenny is an English teacher, and Davis praised her easy rapport with students, which he said she’ll bring to UCA. The couple have three children: Polly, 20; Whitney, 17; and Joshua, 14.

Davis’ career started when he first worked at the University of Memphis as middle and east Tennessee student-

relations counselor for a couple of years. Then it was on to positions at the Tennessee Higher Education Commission; Austin Peay University in his hometown; the Tennessee Board of Regents; the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education; and executive vice chancellor and chief academic officer for the University System of Georgia before becoming interim president at Kennesaw State.

Davis said he was happiest in his career when he was project director and principal investigator for the National Education Needs Index Project, an idea he and colleagues “literally created on a napkin.”

The original project, funded by a grant, was to ascertain which of two counties needed a community college.

“We were data dorks,” Davis said, laughing. The project grew out of doctoral research they were all doing. Davis earned his doctorate in education and human development from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee.

The project expanded to a national, 50-state study of pressures that influence educational policy and planning at local, regional and state levels. He was involved from 2004-2011 while he was serving in other positions.

One of his “data-dork” cohorts was Brian Noland, now president of East Tennessee State University in Johnson City.

“I’ve had the honor and privilege to work with Houston for almost 20 years and would consider him to be not only a colleague, but a close personal and family friend,” Noland said.

“You’re going to find there are very few people in higher education who are going to work harder and be more dedicated to their institution than Dr. Davis. He’s just a wonderful, wonderful man.”

To make his point, Noland said that when he broke his neck four years ago in a car accident going between campus events at East Tennessee State, Davis came to visit him from Atlanta.

Davis was vice chancellor and chief academic officer of the university system of Georgia at the time.

“He drove all the way up from Atlanta, still in his suit and tie, and stayed about an hour and a half and drove back. He left work early to come check on his friend,” Noland said.

Noland also joked that the UCA community will “have fun with the rotating beard” Davis has. “I never saw anyone grow a beard faster.”

In all seriousness, Noland said, Davis is “the right person at the right school at the right time.”

Davis follows Tom Courtway, who will return to teaching after serving in the interim position twice and being president since November 2013.

UCA Board of Trustees Chairwoman Elizabeth Farris of Hot Springs said Davis was impressive on paper and in person.

Farris said the board “did it right” by using a search firm in Atlanta. Davis, who applied three days before the deadline, was among the pool of candidates.

“To me, Houston Davis just rose to the top of a good pool of candidates,” she said.

“He’s been at the University [System] of Georgia, so he knows how big schools do it,” Farris said. “He has a new, fresh, big-school perspective, but he’s also been at a smaller school, Austin Peay. I like the balance there.”

At the University System of Georgia, he “almost had regulatory experience,” which is invaluable, she added.

“Once you meet him, he’s got this engaging personality, high energy. It seems that he has the personality to make a team want to follow him,” she said.

Farris said she also liked that the Davises seem to have “real strong family values. And they’re going to live in the President’s Home, which I like,” she said.

Farris, whose father, Jeff Farris Jr., was the sixth president of UCA, lived in the President’s Home as a college student.

Davis said he has two main goals, and No. 1 is managing UCA’s enrollment. “We absolutely, positively have to attend to enrollment management. Our enrollment is down; that’s well-documented this year,” he said.

However, comparing the current applications for the fall of 2017 and acceptances this year to the same time last year, “we’re running well ahead,” he said — by about 800 applications.

“What I’m also getting excited

about is the makeup of that class,” he said, adding that 600 more students are in the scholarship pool this year. “We may be looking at the most qualified class in history.”

Davis said his No. 2 goal is to retain the students already on campus.

“We can’t forget we’re constantly recruiting our current students. I take very seriously the charge it’s not just what we do inside the classroom but outside the classroom,” he said.

The president said he wants to make sure students are getting opportunities for service learning, internships and more.

“Not only are we ensuring they’re getting that first-class instruction in the classroom, but we’re also making certain they’re getting opportunities for channeling their energy and enthusiasm for their chosen discipline for activities and meaningful experience outside the classroom. That’s what’s really going to differentiate the university. When you get a diploma from us, these are some things that are going to be special.”

Davis doesn’t consider himself a one-man show.

“I am absolutely someone who thinks the ideas of several are better than your ideas alone,” he said. “I never think I’m the smartest person in the room. I’m really big on, I like the leaders of the organization to feel empowered, but with empowerment comes accountability. You have to have accountability for results.”

Organizations can become paralyzed with indecision, Davis said, which he doesn’t want to happen.

“I like to be measured, and I like to calculate; then I like to move.”

For now, he’s looking forward to his family being together.

“Conway and UCA and just Arkansas, broadly, feel very comfortable to us,” he said. “It’s a blessing to be able to lead UCA, but we’re excited to be able to be part of Conway.”

