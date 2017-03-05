No. 3 seed Hogs play late Friday

The Arkansas Razorbacks will be the No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament and open by playing at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday in Nashville, Tenn.

The Razorbacks, who have a double bye, will play either No. 6 seed Ole Miss, No. 11 Auburn or No. 14 Missouri in the quarterfinals.

Auburn and Missouri play Wednesday night with the winner advancing to play Ole Miss Thursday night. The winner of Thursday night's game will play the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Arkansas and South Carolina tied for third place in the regular-season standings at 12-6, but the Razorbacks are seeded higher because they beat the Gamecocks 83-76 at Columbia, S.C., in the teams' only meeting this season.

-- Bob Holt

Sports on 03/05/2017