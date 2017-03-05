One-vehicle crash fatal to Casa man

A man died in a single-vehicle accident Friday in Perry County, according to a preliminary crash report from the Arkansas State Police.

Lambert West, 62, of Casa was driving a 1999 Dodge west on Arkansas 324 just after 4:30 p.m. when he left the road, ran over a concrete water main and then hit a tree, according to the report.

Perry County Coroner Bill Greene pronounced West dead at the scene of the accident.

The weather was clear and roads were dry at the time of the crash, state police reported.

Metro on 03/05/2017