Parkview ensures seniors a date for title

MAGNOLIA -- The Little Rock Parkview girls basketball team was not going to be denied in the semifinals this time.

Led by senior Morgan Brady's 16 points, the Lady Patriots defeated Farmington 55-47 on Saturday in the Class 5A state tournament at Panther Arena.

Parkview (28-3) lost in the Class 6A semifinals the previous two seasons -- to Siloam Springs in 2015 and Russellville last year -- both on the victors' home courts.

This year, in its first season in Class 5A, Parkview is in the state championship game for the first time since 2014.

"It means a lot for this group of seniors," Parkview Coach Lahoma Howard said of Brady, Mikayla Alexander and Sydni Williams. "It's sweet to be back here. We're happy for it."

Brady was a freshman on Parkview's 2014 Class 6A runner-up team that lost to Greenwood. She's glad she'll finish her high school career in a state championship game.

"We had a lot of energy," Brady said. "We didn't want to lose. We played to win. That's the key for everything."

Freshman Makenna Vanzant had a game-high 20 points for Farmington (24-8), the No. 3 seed from the 5A-West. Sophomore Madisyn Pence added seven points.

The Lady Patriots started slow, but an 8-0 run in the final three minutes in the first half helped them advance to Hot Springs. The game time and date will be announced today.

Farmington jumped out to a 10-4 lead in the first quarter, but Parkview was able to get within 22-21 with 3:43 remaining in the second quarter.

Trailing 23-21, Parkview went to work. Williams' basket tied the game at 23-23 with 2:58 left in the first half, and Brady gave the Lady Patriots their first lead, 25-23, at the 2:36 mark. She scored the final four points of the half to make it 29-23.

"We did start a little rough and needed to settle down," Howard said. "They did step up. Morgan stepped up and scored and got us started. I'm thankful for that."

Parkview extended its lead to 34-23 with 6:15 left in the third quarter on junior Kania Lasker's three-pointer. The Lady Patriots went into the fourth quarter with a 43-33 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Parkview's largest lead was 55-38.

Lasker scored 13 points and Jekalen Jones added eight for Parkview.

WATSON CHAPEL 76, PULASKI ACADEMY 68, OT

Watson Chapel (29-3) overcame an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit to force overtime before defeating Pulaski Academy (30-4) to advance to its second consecutive Class 5A state championship game.

The Lady Wildcats, who are the defending Class 5A state champions, trailed 50-39 entering the fourth quarter, but they outscored the Lady Bruins 37-18 in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Watson Chapel Coach Leslie Henderson has led the Lady Wildcats to four state championships in her career.

"They've been through all of this," Henderson said. "They know they want to go back. That's what they expect."

Peyton Martin scored 27 points to lead Watson Chapel, including 16 in the fourth quarter and overtime. Jerica Bell had 16 points.

Martin made two free throws with 33.6 seconds left to tie the game at 59-59. Watson Chapel outscored Pulaski Academy 17-9 in overtime and took the lead for good on a basket by Bell. The Lady Wildcats were 9 of 10 at the free-throw line in overtime.

Mattie Hatcher led the Lady Bruins with 27 points and made four three-pointers. Morgan Wallace scored 25 points.

Sports on 03/05/2017