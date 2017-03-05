Pea Ridge didn't fall short again

NASHVILLE -- Pea Ridge exacted revenge Saturday with a 63-54 victory over Pottsville in the Class 4A state tournament semifinals.

The Blackhawks (32-2) rode hot shooting to earn the program's first trip to the state finals. The Apaches (28-6) ended Pea Ridge's season in the first round of regionals a year ago.

"We wanted them, and we gave it to them," Pea Ridge senior Westin Church said. "We've been focused since we arrived on Wednesday, and now we're celebrating."

Church stayed at the team hotel with an illness Thursday while the rest of the Blackhawks scouted opponents at Scrappers Arena. After missing time early this season while recovering from offseason knee surgery, Church was determined to play Saturday.

He hit two of his team's seven three-pointers in the first half and helped secure the victory with rebounds and free throws in the final minute of regulation.

Church, who had 11 points, hit the team's first three-pointer as the Blackhawks began busting Pottsville's 2-3 zone defense. They were 7 of 11 from the perimeter to build a 27-16 halftime lead.

The Apaches were led by Wesley Heikes with 18 points.

BAPTIST PREP 56,

CAVE CITY 44

Isaac McBride scored 20 of his game-high 26 points in the second half to lead the defending Class 4A champion's return to the state finals.

It was Baptist Prep's 20th consecutive victory, and it has not lost to an Arkansas team this season.

Baptist Prep (30-4) led 15-12 at the end of the first quarter and 25-16 at halftime before McBride took over. He hit four three-pointers in the second half and also scored by slashing into the lane for buckets and to draw fouls (8 of 11 free throws) to help keep the Cavemen (31-4) at bay.

"He stepped up big when we needed it the most and hit some really big shots," Baptist Prep Coach Brian Ross said. "It's no surprise because he's been doing it all year."

Three first-half three-pointers by senior Luke Vaden fueled Baptist Prep's early lead. Ross was pleased with the overall effort of his team.

"It's a total team effort," Ross said. "McBride and (7-3 junior Connor) Vanover get the headlines, but those guys coming off the bench make a huge difference for us."

Blain Bacon led Cave City with 21 points, including four of his team's nine three-pointers. Matt Miller had 11 points.

