By The Sentinel Record
This article was published today at 2:45 a.m.
HOT SPRINGS -- An investigation into a break-in at a Hot Springs auto body shop led to the arrest of two men on felony drug charges last week.
Jordan Kenneth Ackerman, 23, and Ralph R. Rasmussen, 32, both of Hot Springs, were taken into custody at 3:15 p.m. Monday and charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a controlled substance and theft by receiving.
Both men are both set to appear in Garland County District Court on March 13.
According to an affidavit, the victim filed a report with the Garland County sheriff's office Monday saying an unknown person broke into his auto body business at 869 Old Bear Road.
The victim told investigators that he had located some of his missing property on the front porch of Rasmussen's residence.
Investigators searched a green GMC sport utility vehicle that Rasmussen said belonged to him. Various tools, which the victim identified as his, were found inside, according to the affidavit.
Also found in the vehicle, the affidavit says, were 1.2 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of marijuana and a black backpack containing a flashlight, a pry bar and a firearm.
Print Headline: Police: 2 arrested after gun, drugs, stolen items found
