Police beat
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:24 a.m.
Police: LR gunfire leaves 1 person hurt
Little Rock police were investigating after one person was injured in a shooting Saturday night.
Officers responded about 8:48 p.m. to a report of gunfire at West 33rd Street and Mabelvale Pike. They learned that one person had been shot and had then driven to UAMS Medical Center for treatment, police spokesman Lt. Steve McClanahan said.
Further details weren't immediately available. No arrests had been made late Saturday.
Metro on 03/05/2017
Print Headline: Police: LR gunfire leaves 1 person hurt
