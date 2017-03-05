Home /
Police: Man critically injured after losing gambler opens fire in Little Rock house
This article was published today at 10:47 a.m.
- Comment (1)
- aAFont Size
A 28-year-old Arkansas man was critically injured in a shooting at a Little Rock house Saturday night when a man who had earlier lost while gambling retrieved a gun and opened fire, authorities said.
Marquis Sledge was taken to UAMS Medical Center after being shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. at 3301 S. Polk St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
Officers found blood, shell casings and a gun in or around the shooting scene and later went to the hospital, where witnesses said the gunman lost while gambling at the residence and was "extremely unhappy," the report said.
The man then left, retrieved a gun and came back in, shooting Sledge, police said.
Another man at the home fired "in self-defense," though it wasn't known if the gunman was hit, authorities said.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report. There was no update available on Sledge's condition Sunday.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comment on: Police: Man critically injured after losing gambler opens fire in Little Rock house
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.
Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment
TravisBickle says... March 5, 2017 at 11:15 a.m.
Big Jim been drinkin' whiskey and playin' poker on a losin' night! Somebody been cheatin' and lyin'!
( permalink | suggest removal )
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.