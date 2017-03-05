Police: Man critically injured after losing gambler opens fire in Little Rock house

A 28-year-old Arkansas man was critically injured in a shooting at a Little Rock house Saturday night when a man who had earlier lost while gambling retrieved a gun and opened fire, authorities said.

Marquis Sledge was taken to UAMS Medical Center after being shot shortly before 8:30 p.m. at 3301 S. Polk St., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Officers found blood, shell casings and a gun in or around the shooting scene and later went to the hospital, where witnesses said the gunman lost while gambling at the residence and was "extremely unhappy," the report said.

The man then left, retrieved a gun and came back in, shooting Sledge, police said.

Another man at the home fired "in self-defense," though it wasn't known if the gunman was hit, authorities said.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report. There was no update available on Sledge's condition Sunday.