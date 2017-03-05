Quitman gets lift by Hootens

QUITMAN -- The Hootens are going to the Class 2A state tournament championship game in Hot Springs and their Quitman family, friends and teammates are going with them.

Junior Rieley Hooten scored 18 points Saturday to lead the Quitman Lady Bulldogs to a 49-44 victory over defending-state champion Earle in the Class 2A girls semifinals.

"This is big for Quitman,'' said Rieley's father, Timothy Hooten, who is in his fourth season coaching at Quitman. "We've never been to the finals and had never won a state title until cross country this year. I was hoping basketball would be the first but it is OK if we are second."

Nicki Hooten -- Timothy Hooten's niece -- scored 12 points and came up big in the fourth quarter when Quitman was holding off an Earle charge. Leading 35-34 with 4:51 remaining in the fourth quarter, Nicki Hooten made a layup, then scored off an offensive rebound to make it 39-34 with 3:40 left. After Rieley Hooten hit two free throws, Nicki Hooten made two more to make it 43-34 with 2:45 left.

Nicki Hooten hit four of five free throws in the final quarter.

Trailing 47-38, Earle hit two three-pointers in the closing seconds to draw within 47-44 but got no closer.

Reagan Rackley had 16 points for Quitman.

Earle was led by sophomore guard RoShala Scott with 18 points and Veronique Sanders added 14.

Hector 45, Pangburn 36

A strong start to the final quarter carried the Lady Wildcats back to the Class 2A title game.

Trailing 31-29 to start the final quarter, Hector (23-12) rolled off an 8-0 run to build a 37-31 cushion that Pangburn (31-10) could not overcome.

The Lady Wildcats lost to Earle in the title game last year. This time, they will face Quitman, a team they defeated in the regional semifinals a year ago but have lost to three times this season.

Junior Paige Lee led the Lady Wildcats with 15 points, including 11 in the second half and 6 in the fourth quarter. Senior Cassidy Haley scored 11 and had 3 three-pointers.

Junior Hannah Bourgeois led the Lady Tigers with 16 points. Tylar Vernon scored 13.

