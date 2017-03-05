Red Wolves slide to 5th seed after last second three-pointer

SUN BELT MEN

SOUTH ALABAMA 73,

ARKANSAS STATE 70

Ken Williams hit a three-pointer with one second left to give South Alabama (14-17, 7-11 Sun Belt) the victory over Arkansas State University at the Mitchell Center in Mobile, Ala.

Williams' basket matched ASU's Devin Carter's long-distance shot with 29 seconds remaining that tied the score 70-70.

ASU led by as many as 12, 58-46, with 13:46 after Donte Thomas' free throw. The Jaguars then went on a 16-2 run over the next 6:34 to take a 62-60 lead.

Carter's 25 points led ASU. He was 8 of 12 from the field, including 7 of 8 from the three-point line. Deven Simms came off the bench to score 13 points for the Red Wolves who shot 51.1 percent from the field.

Williams matched Carter's 25 points with 7-of-15 shooting, including 4 of 8 three-pointers and 7 of 8 free throws.

The loss knocked the Red Wolves from a No. 2 seed and a first-round bye in this week's Sun Belt Conference Tournament to the No. 5 seed where they will play Louisiana-Monroe at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

TROY 57, UALR 54

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (15-16, 6-12) couldn't hold an eight-point first-half lead and fell on the road at Trojan Arena in Troy, Ala.

Troy made 24 of 31 free throws (77.4 percent) for the game to 16 of 17 (94.1 percent) for UALR which led for 34:50. The Trojans led 52-45 with 4:04 left in the game, but Troy closed the game on a 12-2 run.

Kemy Osse led UALR with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting, including 4 of 10 three-pointers.

Wesley Person led Troy with 20 points, while teammate Jordon Varnado chipped in 12.

UALR is the No. 10 seed in this week's Sun Belt Conference Tournament at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans and will open play at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

SOUTHLAND MEN

NORTHWESTERN (LA.) STATE 97

CENTRAL ARKANSAS 83

Central Arkansas (8-23, 7-11 Southland) fell behind 57-36 at halftime and couldn't recover at Prather Coliseum in Natchitoches, La.

The loss ended the Bears season and sent the Demons (13-16, 7-11) into this week's Southland Conference Tournament in Katy, Texas.

Ethan Lee's jumper on UCA's first possession gave the Bears their only lead of the game, 2-0, with 19:38 left in the first half. Northwestern State shot 61.5 percent in the opening 20 minutes to UCA's 37.1 percent.

Northwestern State's Zeek Woodley led all scorers with 25 points. He also became the Demons' all-time leading scorer in the game with 2,033 points. Ishmael Teal added 20 for the Demons, while Iziahiah Sweeney came off the bench to score 14.

Mathieu Kamba led the Bears with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting. Jordan Howard scored 18 despite shooting 6 of 19. Aaron Weidenaar came off the bench to score 11 for UCA.

The Bears ended the season on a five-game losing streak.

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE 88,

ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 77

Mississippi Valley State (7-24, 7-11 Southwestern Athletic) ended the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff's season with the 11-point victory at HPER Harrison Complex in Itta Bena, Miss.

The Golden Lions (7-24, 6-12) had a chance to earn a berth in this week's conference tournament with a victory but trailed 44-36 at halftime. The Delta Devils eventually pushed the lead to 19, 81-62, with 5:04 left in the second half.

Mississippi Valley's Isaac Williams led all scorers with 28 points. Marcus Romain added 23, while Rashaan Surles and TaJay Henry chipped in 15 apiece for the Delta Devils.

Jaquan Lynch led UAPB with 24 points on the strength of 12-of-12 shooting at the free-throw line. Ghiavonni Robinson had 14 points for the Golden Lions, while Charles Jackson scored 12 and Devin Berry 11.

