Rick Lee’s Oaklawn Park selections and analysis

LEE'S LOCK Zip 'n Sip in the sixth

BEST BET Blue Azul in the seventh

LONG SHOT Nobody's Angel in the first

SATURDAY'S RESULTS 1-9 (11.1 percent)

MEET 83-290 (28.7 percent)

Confidence ratings

*educated guess

**things to like

***plenty to like

****confident choice

1 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 Miles, Fillies and Mares, 3-year-olds and up, Maiden Claiming $15,000.

NOBODY'S ANGEL** moved into a striking position turning for home before tiring in a useful two-turn career debut. She is taking a significant drop in class for trainer Chris Hartman, who is switching to one of his "go-to" riders. DELILAH has finished with energy in three consecutive in-the-money finishes, drew a favorable post and is due to graduate soon. AUNT KIDDO is taking a slight class drop on the heels of a distant second-place finish. She has route speed and ascending Beyer figures.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

4 Nobody's Angel;Perez;Hartman;10-1

2 Delilah;Canchari;Catalano;2-1

5 Aunt Kiddo;Laviolette;Smith;7-2

1 Chef Karen;Rodriguez;Van Meter;9-2

6 Royal Raja;Quinonez;Von Hemel;10-1

9 Santinzo;Marquez;Kordenbrock;10-1

8 Indy's Finesse;De La Cruz;Van Berg;15-1

3 Pricilla Kay;Roman;Chleborad;10-1

10 Splendid Lady;Eramia;Von Hemel;12-1

7 Silky Lady;Bedford;Rengstorf;20-1

2 Purse $24,000, 1 1/16 Miles, 3-year-olds and up, Claiming $10,000.

INCITEMENT** overcame a slightly tardy break and trouble going into the first turn in a deceptively good third-place finish. He won consecutive races last fall, including a $7,500 claimer at Keeneland. MAGIC OF BELIEVING has won 2 of his 3 career races at Oaklawn Park, and he is likely to be heavily favored with a huge drop in class. MATUSZAK is dropping to the lowest claiming price of his career after a fourth-place finish at Fair Grounds, and he did win 1 of 2 races last season at Oaklawn.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Incitement;Cannon;Van Berg;5-1

4 Magic of Believing;Contreras;Asmussen;4-1

6 Matuszak;Eramia;Calhoun;9-2

1 Anmaat;Vazquez;Garcia;6-1

9 Midas Dancer;Felix;Mason;5-2

3 Kerugma;Franco;Martin;20-1

7 Dekabrist;De La Cruz;Martin;15-1

10 Lotto Cat;Perez;Ortiz;10-1

5 Dazzling Okie;St Julien;Litfin;10-1

8 It'sgoodtobelucky;Court;Frazee;20-1

3 Purse $26,500, 6 Furlongs, Fillies and Mares, 3-year-olds and up which have never won 2 races, Claiming $25,000.

AWESOME MUSIC** broke her maiden at first asking last season at Keeneland, and deserves another chance after showing speed and fading in a wet-track effort in her local debut. HEAT MY DUST defeated $25,000 maiden-claimers in front-running fashion, and the speedy filly is a repeat threat if able to clear the field. HEAVENLY DAZE defeated $50,000 maiden-claimers at Churchill, and is dropping into a conditioned-claimer after two allowance races.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Awesome Music;Kennedy;Anderson;6-1

4 Heat My Dust;Loveberry;Milligan;5-2

5 Heavenly Daze;Quinonez;Hiles;3-1

2 Freedom March;Felix;Gorder;3-1

1 Grantastica;Birzer;Van Berg;3-1

1a Bet On Bettye;Corbett;Smith;3-1

3 G P's Girl;Thompson;Manley;12-1

4 Purse $23,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, Maiden Claiming $10,000.

UNCLE GOYLE**** has raced competitively in maiden allowance races, and if he draws in will strictly be the one to beat at this bottom-level maiden classification. CELTA VIGO was beaten 1 length as an odds-on favorite, and the lightly raced 3-year-old possesses good early speed and figures as the one to catch. OFFICER GRIGGS has lost a lead at mid-stretch in consecutive second-place finishes, and he is a logical threat in current form.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

14 Uncle Goyle;Birzer;Morse;5-2

9 Celta Vigo;Canchari;Hall;7-2

6 Officer Griggs;Laviolette;Smith;3-1

11 Joan's Delight;Roman;Jackson;9-2

3 Hanalei Surf Dog;Kennedy;Anderson;8-1

5 Quietly Cuba;De La Cruz;Martin;5-1

4 Prospector Fever;Loveberry;Shumake;8-1

10 The Checotah Kid;Thompson;Riecken;12-1

7 Pirate's Moon;ACourt;Cannon;15-1

8 Bob Engleberger;Clawson;Hornsby;20-1

1 Phantom Zip;BQuinonez;Martin;30-1

2 Element I.;Rodriguez;Carranza;30-1

12 Big Statement;Court;Ashauer;30-1

13 Carson's Storm;Kennedy;Rowland;30-1

5 Purse $23,000, 1 1/16 Miles, 4-year-olds and up, Claiming $6,250.

NIGHT PATROL** won 4 of 9 races in 2016, and he had a useful fourth-place sprint tune-up, and raced well around two turns early in his career. MIZZ WIZZ proved game in a front-running victory two races back, and he is back in the claiming ranks after a solid effort in stronger starter allowance race. FORAFEWDOLLARSMORE disappointed at 4-1 odds in a 9-furlong race, but he was claimed by a high-percentage stable and is taking a slight class drop.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Night Patrol;Vazquez;Compton;10-1

2 Mizz Wizz;Contreras;Contreras;3-1

1 Forafewdollarsmore;Franco;Diodoro;4-1

6 Knight of Dreams;Pompell;Holthus;5-1

3 Playing a Joke;Borel;Moquett;6-1

8 I Am Another;Laviolette;Smith;10-1

9 Bob's Gone Wild;Santana;Caldwell;12-1

11 Ted's Folly;Birzer;Richard;10-1

10 Commandment;Eramia;Broberg;15-1

5 Papa Brose;Canchari;Litfin;20-1

4 Shotenough to Pop;Kennedy;Fugate;20-1

6 Purse $27,000, 6 Furlongs, 3-year-olds and up, Claiming $25,000.

ZIP 'N SIP*** contested the lead from gate to finish line in a photo finish defeat, and he switches to a leading rider and likely wins if he can hold form. BY GOLLY IT'S A CAT is moving up a claiming condition following a 3-length victory, and high-percentage connections run them where they can win. FIRST THOUGHT easily defeated $7,500 conditioned-claimers, while earning a competitive Beyer figure, and he switches to a hot rider and should be forwardly placed throughout.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

6 Zip 'n Sip;Franco;Shorter;5-2

9 By Golly It's a Cat;Vazquez;Villafranco;4-1

8 First Thought;ACanchari;Contreras;6-1

10 Stealcase;LContreras;Asmussen;8-1

3 Mud Light;Loveberry;Howard;5-1

5 Hat of Jacks;Thompson;Kardoush;8-1

7 Creative Art;Eramia;Broberg;10-1

2 Political Justice;Perez;Puhl;20-1

1 Fleet Eagle;De La Cruz;Martin;12-1

4 Internet Success;Birzer;Caldwell;15-1

7 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 Miles, 3-year-olds, Maiden Claiming $40,000.

BLUE AZUL*** was a troubled sixth in an unusually fast maiden allowance race when making his first start of the season, and he is dropping into a maiden-claiming race and switches to a winning rider. DANCE NIGHT had 4 in-the-money finishes in 5 starts as a 2-year-old, and she is dropping out of the maiden allowance ranks for the first time and he drew a favorable post. CEDARVILLE showed big improvement when narrowly defeated in his first race at this level, and he is moving from an outside to inside post.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

7 Blue Azul;ACanchari;Hartman;5-1

3 Dance Night;Landeros;Von Hemel;4-1

2 Cedarville;Rocco;Van Meter;7-2

9 Tizfun;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;8-1

10 Mr Equalizer;Borel;Hall;12-1

11 King's Reckoning;Perez;Puhl;6-1

8 Silver G T O;BQuinonez;Peitz;8-1

4 Boxer Boy;Kennedy;Anderson;15-1

1a Sport's Reporter;LContreras;Asmussen;15-1

5 Chocolateicecream;Clawson;Gorder;12-1

1 Panic Button;Franco;Caster;15-1

12 Red Leopard;Vazquez;Lukas;15-1

6 My Apparition;Birzer;Rengstorf;30-1

8 Purse $40,000, 1 Mile, 3-year-olds, Starter Optional Claiming.

P C COWBOY*** finished a close third at a higher class level 2 races back, and is dropping into a softer optional-claimer following a steady rally to eighth in a fast renewal of the Southwest. JUNKET raced four-wide in a quality second-place sprint tuneup, drew the rail and keeps the leading rider. EQUATOR is battle tested in good company, and he is wearing blinkers for the first time for a top team.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

5 P C Cowboy;Vazquez;Ortiz;5-2

1 Junket;Santana;Moquett;4-1

11 Equator;LContreras;Asmussen;5-1

2 Rocky Tough;Court;Hiles;10-1

12 Fireupthejet;Clawson;Morse;8-1

10 One Sock Mauk;Felix;Mason;12-1

9 Sponsor;LQuinonez;Von Hemel;15-1

8 Hellofaguy;Hill;Catalano;10-1

6 All Shacked Up;Canchari;Hartman;8-1

3 Checker Czech;Thompson;Kardoush;15-1

4 Superstyle;St Julien;Petalino;30-1

7 Waco Bodene;Laviolette;Smith;30-1

13 Get That Box;Pompell;Smith;30-1

9 Purse $72,000, 6 Furlongs, Fillies and Mares, 3-year-olds and up, Arkansas-bred, Maiden Special Weight.

ROCSI HARBOR** is a first-timer with a string of good workouts, is bred for speed and trainer Al Cates excels with young horses. SUPERSTAR BEA finished a close third in a fast race for the level when making his first start at the meeting, and maybe new rider Richard Eramia will be able to get the filly to switch leads. MINISTRY chased the wire-to-wire winner every step of the way in a second-place finish, and she may have found a field she can beat to the front.

PP HORSE;JOCKEY;TRAINER;ODDS

2 Rocsi Harbor;Canchari;Cates;9-2

4 Superstar Bea;Eramia;Robertson;5-2

5 Ministry;Pompell;Gonzalez;5-1

9 Dixie Flyer;Kennedy;Anderson;3-1

1 Eleanor Gee;Loveberry;Milligan;10-1

1a My Lady J;Loveberry;Milligan;10-1

3 Sassy Olivia Ann;BQuinonez;Martin;10-1

10 She's too Cool;Cannon;McKellar;15-1

8 Taima Thunder;Birzer;Hobby;15-1

7 She's Undawnted;St Julien;Ives;12-1

6 Breeze of Cinnamon;Clawson;Dixon;30-1

Exotic possibilities

• The early double consists of two competitive races and since I like a long shot in the first, I'm compelled to use three horses in the second. The hope of hitting a big score comes with "keying" a price on to, so the fifth race is an opportunity to hit a nice trifecta by putting Night Patrol over several in the two hole and since I want a big score I'll use several in the three slot as well.

Sports on 03/05/2017