FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH

Gunnevera sweeps by

HALLANDALE, Fla. -- Gunnevera scored a visually impressive last-to-first victory in Saturday's Grade II $400,000 Fountain of Youth Stakes for 3-year-olds at Gulfstream Park, and the son of Dialed In catapulted to the lead in the Road Derby standings. The victory was worth 50 Derby points for Gunnerva, who is trained by Antonio Sano and was ridden by Javier Castellano. Gunnerva has 64 points, 11 more than the next 3-year-old. Gunnevera, who trailed early in the field of 10, surged to the lead with a 3-wide move on the far turn of the 1 1/16th mile race to blow by the leaders, including runner-up Practical Joke, who finished 5¾ lengths back to win in 1:44.25. Even-money favorite Irish War Cry, winner of the Holy Bull Stakes, faded to seventh, 21¾ lengths behind the winner. Practical Joke got 20 points for his second-place finish and moves up to fourth in the Derby standings with 34 points.

GOTHAM STAKES

Favorite upset at Aqueduct

OZONE PARK, N.Y. -- J Boys Echo ($14.80) scored a 3 1/2-length victory in Saturday's Grade III $300,000 Gotham Stakes at Aqueduct for owner Albaugh Family Stable and trainer Dale Romans. As the 6-1 second choice in a field of seven, J Boys Echo tracked in fourth along the inside as 2-5 favorite El Areeb, who had beaten J Boys Echo by nearly 5 lengths in last month's Grade III Withers, set a pressured pace of :23.58, 47.70, and 1:13.59. J Boys Echo assumed control at the top of the stretch with a sweeping 4-wide rally under Robby Albarado, covering 1 1/16 miles on a fast track in 1:46.34. Cloud Computing, coming off a debut victory at Aqueduct a month ago, finished second, 7½ lengths ahead of El Areeb. As part of the Road to the Kentucky Derby series, J Boys Echo earned 50 qualifying points toward Derby eligibility to give him 53. Cloud Computing earned 20 points, while El Areeb earned 10 points to push his grand total to 30. Fourth-place finisher Action Everyday earned 5 points. The son of Mineshaft broke his maiden at Keeneland going 1 1/16 miles last October and concluded his 2-year-old season with a fourth in the Grade III Delta Downs Jackpot at Vinton, La., His third in the Feb. 4 Withers was his season debut.

Sports on 03/05/2017