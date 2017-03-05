Seniors in spotlight as Hogs put lock on bid

It turned into a spectacular senior day for the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday at Walton Arena.

The three Razorbacks who played in their final home game combined for a 3-2 punch that propelled Arkansas to an 85-67 victory over Georgia that most likely assured the Hogs of a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

All three seniors scored more than 10 points. Dusty Hannahs and Moses Kingsley had 15 points and Manny Watkins 12 in a game that started cold for the home team but heated up like a Hawaiian bonfire.

Georgia led 21-16 with 7:58 to play in the first half, on 8-of-18 shooting from the field, while the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville was 6 of 16.

Everything changed drastically after a timeout.

Arkansas Coach Mike Anderson obviously talked to his team about its defense, or lack thereof, during the timeout.

From that 7:58 mark of the first half to the game's end, the Razorbacks made 28 of 45 shots. Every player who logged at least 15 minutes scored, and eight different guys had at least one assist as the Hogs totaled 15.

Georgia stayed within 38-37 at halftime, but that was because the Bulldogs made 14 of 15 free throws. Georgia went cold from the field, finishing the first half making 3 of 11, and 19 of 61 for the game.

What turned into a relatively easy victory leaves the Hogs at 23-8 overall and 12-6 in SEC play.

It is still a week until it is announced that the Razorbacks are part of March Madness, but they are guaranteed of no worse than a No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament, depending on South Carolina's outcome late Saturday night at Ole Miss.

On a great day for Hogs Nation, the SEC is now hopeful that perhaps a fifth team might be invited to dance next Sunday.

Vanderbilt beat Florida in Nashville, Tenn., on Saturday for its fifth victory over a team ranked in the RPI top 50, and it was the Commodores' second victory over Florida.

It still might take a run in the SEC Tournament, but the Commodores have been pretty impressive despite a bunch of injuries.

The Razorbacks could celebrate until midnight before turning their attention to this week's SEC Tournament, although they won't know who they play on Friday until after Thursday's second-round action.

Saturday, though, there was plenty to be joyful about, especially in the second half.

The Razorbacks already were pulling away when junior Jaylen Barford added a punctuation mark -- racing in from behind to block J.J. Frazier's attempted layup after a steal -- that kept Arkansas ahead 68-53 and pretty much finished the Bulldogs.

What Arkansas may have gotten Saturday was some help in the NCAA Tournament seeding. It helped that Vanderbilt, which split with the Hogs, beat Florida, which twice beat the Razorbacks.

The Razorbacks might have improved to a No. 8 seed -- and while it doesn't count with the selection committee, the Hogs should be getting more than one 25th-place vote in this week's Associated Press poll -- and are in position to improve slightly with a couple of victories in the SEC Tournament.

This is an Arkansas team that could make a statement nationally, given the right matchups. These Razorbacks aren't wildly athletic like Nolan Richardson's teams in the 1990s -- although Barford, with Clint McDaniel quickness and Corey Beck toughness, could have played for Nolan -- but they are mentally and physically tough.

It may not be a team with a defense that makes cowards of opponents, but Arkansas' offense clicks better when it is playing strong defense and playing unselfish. The fun has just begun in the month of madness.

