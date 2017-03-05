Sheridan sharp early, stops El Dorado

PEARCY -- The Sheridan girls basketball team is in a state championship game for the first time, and the reserves played a pivotal role.

Sarah Moore and Diamond Morris combined for 20 points off the bench as Sheridan beat El Dorado 47-39 in the Class 6A state tournament semifinals at Lake Hamilton High School's Wolf Arena.

The Lady Yellowjackets (23-6) advance to the state championship game at the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Moore hit 3 three-pointers and scored all 11 of her points in the first half. Morris hit 7 of 8 free-throw attempts in the game's final 3:45 to keep El Dorado from making a comeback.

Sheridan's 6-1 senior post player Madison Raney led her team with 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Coach Jamison Ingram said Moore's three-point shooting forced El Dorado out of a zone defense, which was packed in and making it difficult on Raney.

"That allowed us to do some things that we like to do," Ingram said. "We're a little bit more comfortable in that setting. It was huge for her to come off the bench to do that."

The game was scoreless for the first 3:59 before Raney put Sheridan on top with an 8-footer.

Moore made her first three-pointer at the 3:08 mark for a 5-0 Sheridan lead. Her second long-range shot came with 21 seconds left in the quarter and gave the Lady Jackets a 12-6 lead. She opened the second quarter with a 22-footer.

"About the middle of the season, I started hitting a few threes and it really gave me some confidence," Moore said. "I know if I can hit those shots, we'll be able to open the inside for Madison."

El Dorado (21-9) hit 7 of 28 shots through three quarters and trailed 34-18 heading into the final quarter.

Sheridan, 14 of 32 for game, used a 9 of 19 first-half start to build a 24-11 halftime lead.

The Lady Yellowjackets committed seven turnovers in the fourth quarter and 5-10 El Dorado senior MeKaylan Hicks scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the game's final 7:34.

The Lady Wildcats scored 10 consecutive points to pull within 36-30 with 3:54 remaining.

El Dorado hit 8 of 18 shots in the fourth quarter, including 4 of 10 three-pointers.

Sheridan was held to one field goal in the final eight minutes but made 11 of 14 free-throw attempts.

MARION 50,

LAKE HAMILTON 37

Marie Hunter's first big game came at the perfect time.

Hunter, a 5-7 senior, scored 22 points, grabbed 8 rebounds and made 3 steals as the Lady Patriots defeated the host team.

Hunter scored seven of her team's first nine points and Marion (24-8) never trailed.

"My assistant [Renaldo Clay] said before the game that Marie hasn't had a good game yet," Marion Coach Shunda Johnson said. "He said it was time for Marie to have a breakout game. I'm so glad she brought it today."

The victory sends Marion into the state championship game against Sheridan.

Marion committed only seven turnovers and hit 17 of 39 shots. Lake Hamilton was 13 of 42 from the floor.

Hunter scored 12 of her team's 20 first-half points and scored her team's first eight points of the second half. Hunter was limited to two free throws in the fourth quarter, but she did come down with four rebounds in the final eight minutes.

Guard Ty Selvy added 12 points, seven of them coming on free throws in the fourth quarter.

Sara Bershers led Lake Hamilton (20-10) with 11 points and seven rebounds.

