Spa City man guilty in shootings

HOT SPRINGS -- A Hot Springs man involved in a series of late-night drive-by shootings last year was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to two felony counts in Garland County Circuit Court.

Alexander Deshawn Nero, 24, who was arrested March 14, 2016, was set to stand trial May 17 on four counts of committing a terroristic act, punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

He instead pleaded guilty to two counts, while two counts were withdrawn. He was sentenced to five years on each count, to run concurrently.

A person accused of being his accomplice, Shelton Kreshon Smith, 22, of Hot Springs, was arrested Feb. 19, 2016, and was originally charged with the same four counts. Prosecutors agreed to withdraw the charges after Smith, who was driving the car used in the shootings, agreed to testify against Nero.

Smith pleaded guilty Monday to a misdemeanor charge of hindering apprehension and was fined $250 and ordered to pay $170 in court costs.

According to the affidavit, about 4 a.m. Feb. 19, 2016, Hot Springs police responded to the 100 block of Neptune Street to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, they spoke to a man who said unknown people had driven by his residence and fired shots into his home.

One bullet hole was found on the outside of the residence. The bullet traveled through the wall and struck the man's television, according to the affidavit.

While the officers were at the scene of that shooting, a second call reported shots had been fired at the Economy Inn, 805 E. Grand Ave. A witness there said a gray Chrysler 300 was traveling toward Spring Street and that someone was shooting out of the passenger-side window.

Moments after the vehicle description was broadcast, officers located a vehicle fitting that description in a parking lot in the 700 block of Spring Street. As officers approached it, a black man ran into the nearby apartment complex and could not be located, according to the affidavit. The driver, identified as Smith, was taken into custody.

While Smith was still being processed, two additional calls were received about businesses being damaged by shots fired. Officers responded to St. Michael's Catholic Child Center, 1125 Malvern Ave., where they spoke with a nun who said she was asleep in the building when she heard gunshots about 4 a.m.

She said she did not get up immediately, but when she did she discovered two bullet holes in the exterior and interior of the building.

Officers then went to What'll It Be Woodworking, 1013 Malvern Ave., and spoke to a witness who lives across the street and said he located 12 or 13 bullet holes in the building. He said he had heard "what sounded like rifle shots" in the street and saw a light-colored car speeding east.

Smith was questioned and identified Nero as the gunman. He said Nero fled when the police stopped them.

