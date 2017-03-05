Trump tweets Obama tapped tower phones

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- President Donald Trump on Saturday accused former President Barack Obama of having Trump Tower telephones wiretapped during last year's election, a claim that Obama's spokesman said was false.

Trump did not offer any evidence or details or say what prompted him to make the allegation.

Trump, whose administration has been under siege over campaign contacts with Russian officials, said in a series of morning tweets that he "just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!'

Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis said a "cardinal rule" of the Obama administration was that no White House official ever interfered in any Justice Department investigations, which are supposed to be conducted free of political influence.

"As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen," Lewis said, adding that "any suggestion otherwise is simply false."

The White House did not immediately reply to inquiries about what prompted Trump's tweets.

Two people close to the president said they believed he was referring to a Breitbart News article, which aides said had been passed around among his advisers. Steve Bannon, Trump's chief strategist in the White House, is a former executive chairman of Breitbart News.

The Breitbart article, published Friday, claimed that there was a series of "known steps taken by President Barack Obama's administration in its last months to undermine Donald Trump's presidential campaign and, later, his new administration." The article claimed that U.S. officials had obtained a warrant under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act to review contacts between computers at a Russian bank and Trump's New York headquarters.

In the fall, the FBI examined computer data showing a stream of activity between a Trump organization server and Alfa Bank, one of Russia's biggest banks, whose owners have long-standing ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin. While some FBI officials initially believed that the computer activity indicated an encrypted channel between Moscow and New York, the bureau ultimately moved away from that view. The activity remains unexplained.

Trump appeared to suggest Saturday that warrants had been issued by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance court. He claimed that the Obama administration had once been "turned down by court" in its supposed efforts to listen in on conversations by Trump and his associates.

A senior White House official told The New York Times that Donald McGahn II, the president's chief counsel, was working Saturday to secure access to what McGahn believed was an order issued by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance court authorizing some form of surveillance related to Trump and his associates.

The official offered no evidence to support the notion that such an order exists.

Trump used to speak of having a warm relationship with Obama. On Saturday, he likened Obama's alleged activity to the behavior of President Richard Nixon and Nixon's bugging of his political opponents.

"How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!" Trump tweeted.

Trump said the wiretapping occurred in October. He ran the presidential transition largely out of Trump Tower in New York, where he also maintains a residence.

Trump's tweets came days after revelations that Attorney General Jeff Sessions, during his Senate confirmation hearing, didn't disclose his own campaign-season contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States. Sessions, a U.S. senator at the time, was Trump's earliest Senate supporter.

Trump's first tweet Saturday mentioned Sessions and claimed that the first meeting Sessions had with the Russian diplomat was "set up by the Obama Administration under education program for 100 Ambs," an apparent reference to ambassadors.

U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia interfered in the presidential campaign with the goal of helping elect Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton -- findings that Trump has dismissed. The FBI has investigated Trump associates' ties to Russian officials. Congress is also investigating.

Trump has blamed Democrats for leaks of information about the investigation and the contacts.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the senior Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said in a statement that Trump was making "the most outlandish and destructive claims without providing a scintilla of evidence to support them."

Schiff added, "No matter how much we hope and pray that this president will grow into one who respects and understands the Constitution, separation of powers, role of a free press, responsibilities as the leader of the free world, or demonstrates even the most basic regard for the truth, we must now accept that President Trump will never become that man."

Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., called on Trump to explain what he knows about the wiretapping allegations "ideally to the full public, and at a bare minimum to the U.S. Senate."

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, referred to in the Breitbart News report, is a 1978 law that created a system to hear requests to surveil foreign intelligence agents. It differs from a regular criminal warrant because it does not require the government to provide probable cause that a crime has occurred. Instead, under the law, the government must simply provide evidence that the target of an investigation is an agent of a foreign power.

Such targetable agents would include Russian diplomats such as Sergey Kislyak, the ambassador who spoke with a number of Trump aides. But a Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act warrant could also include others for whom investigators could muster probable cause, potentially including entities directly connected to Trump.

Obama himself could not have ordered a warrant under the law. Obtaining such a warrant requires officials at the Justice Department to seek permission from the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court, which is shrouded in secrecy. Judges could order prosecutors to share information regarding the act with defendants if they deem it necessary for challenging a search's legality, but courts have consistently agreed with the government that disclosing the material could expose sensitive intelligence secrets.

One exception to the information-withholding practice is the president himself, who has the authority to declassify records. In Trump's case, he could confirm any such surveillance of his campaign or business undertaken before he took office in January.

"It's highly unlikely there was a wiretap," said one former senior intelligence official familiar with surveillance law who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The former official continued, "It seems unthinkable. If that were the case by some chance, that means that a federal judge would have found that there was either probable cause that he had committed a crime or was an agent of a foreign power."

A wiretap cannot be directed at a U.S. facility, the official said, without finding probable cause that the phone lines or Internet addresses were being used by agents of a foreign power -- or by someone spying for or acting on behalf of a foreign government.

"You can't just go around and tap buildings," the official said.

Ben Rhodes, Obama's former deputy national security adviser, also denied Trump's Saturday claims.

"No President can order a wiretap," Rhodes wrote on Twitter in a response back to Trump. "Those restrictions were put in place to protect citizens from people like you."

Trump on Russia

Separately, administration officials and Western diplomats said Trump is telling advisers and allies that he may shelve, at least temporarily, his plans to pursue a deal with Russia regarding the fight against the Islamic State militant group and on other national security matters.

Trump and his aides have, in conversations with diplomats and other officials, ascribed the new thinking to Moscow's recent provocations. But the reconsideration of a central tenet of his foreign policy also comes as it becomes more politically risky to forge closer relations with Russia, as long as the FBI investigates his campaign associates' connections to Moscow and congressional committees step up their inquiries into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

Trump's new skepticism about brokering a deal with Moscow also comes as a new set of advisers take a tougher stance on Russia, including Defense Secretary James Mattis and new national security adviser H.R. McMaster. During his first meeting with the National Security Council staff, McMaster described Russia as a country that wants to upend the current world order, according to an administration official who attended the meeting.

Michael McFaul, who served as Obama's ambassador to Russia, said that while Trump has been open about wanting warmer relations with Russia, "he hasn't picked people to the best of my knowledge at senior levels that share that view."

Trump, who spoke favorably about Putin throughout the presidential campaign, is said to have shown interest in a broad deal with Russia that could address cooperation in fighting the Islamic State, nuclear arms control agreements and Russia's provocations in Ukraine. But in recent days, the administration has signaled that the moment for such a deal may not be right.

In a recent Oval Office meeting, Trump told advisers that Russia's recent violation of a Cold War-era arms control treaty was among the complicating factors. In February, the Trump administration accused Russia of violating the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty by deploying a cruise missile.

A White House official confirmed the meeting, saying that Trump believes the treaty violation is making a diplomatic and security agreement with Russia "tougher and tougher to achieve." Top administration officials have also echoed that message in conversations with some allies, according to diplomats.

Information for this article was contributed by Darlene Superville, Julie Pace, Kathleen Hennessey, Vivian Salama and Jeff Horwitz of The Associated Press; by Philip Rucker, Ellen Nakashima, Robert Costa and Matt Zapotosky of The Washington Post; and by Michael D. Shear, Michael S. Schmidt, Matt Apuzzo, Charlie Savage and Maggie Haberman of The New York Times.

A Section on 03/05/2017