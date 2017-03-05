Subscribe Register Login

Sunday, March 05, 2017, 9:52 a.m.

White House demands investigation into whether Obama abused executive powers

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 8:29 a.m.

FILE - In this Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, President Barack Obama speaks during his final presidential news conference in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump is accusing former President Barack Obama of having Trump's telephones ``wire tapped&#x2019;&#x2019; during last year's election, but Trump isn&#x2019;t offering any evidence or saying what prompted the allegation. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

The White House says it wants the congressional committees that are investigating Russian interference in last year's U.S. presidential election to also examine whether "executive branch investigative powers" were abused in 2016.

That's a reference to President Donald Trump's claim in a series of Saturday tweets that former President Barack Obama had telephones at Trump Tower wiretapped.

Trump has offered no evidence or details to support his claim, and Obama's spokesman has denied it.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer said there'll be no further White House comment until the committees conclude their work.

Read Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

