Head-on wreck on U.S. highway kills 1 Arkansan, injures 2 others

One man was killed and two people were injured in a head-on wreck in Baxter County Saturday afternoon, police said.

Anthony Poyner, 30, of Paragould was driving a 2000 Buick east on U.S. 62 when he drove into oncoming traffic and hit a westbound 2013 Chrysler around 12:40 p.m. Saturday, according to an Arkansas State Police report. The Chrysler was then pushed backward into a 2001 Ford, the report said.

Poyner died in the wreck, police said.

The Chrysler driver, 80-year-old Janet Newman of Elizabeth, and the Ford driver, 83-year-old James Mehomon of Mountain Home, each suffered unspecified injuries in the wreck, police said. At least one of them was taken to Baxter Regional Hospital, police said.

Conditions were listed as clear and dry at the time of the wreck.

There have been 81 deaths on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports.