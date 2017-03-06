DEVELOPING: 1 critically hurt in shooting in Little Rock, police say

One person was critically injured in a shooting on Little Rock’s south side Monday, according to police.

The Little Rock Police Department said in a post on social media around noon that it was responding to West 32nd Street and John Barrow Road.

Police on scene said the victim was standing on the corner of intersection when he was shot by an unknown person. The victim was taken to Baptist Health Medical Center in Little Rock for treatment.

Dispatch records show the shooting occurred shortly before 11:45 a.m.

The area was closed off to traffic shortly before 12:10 p.m. Motorists were advised to find an alternate route of travel.

No arrests have been made.

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Ryan Tarinelli contributed to this story.