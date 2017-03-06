21-year-old Arkansan killed in crash after losing control of car on wet road

An Arkansas woman was killed in Monroe County on Sunday morning when she drove off the road and into a concrete embankment, police said.

Brittney Richardson, 21, of Jonesboro was driving her 2015 Toyota Corolla south on Arkansas 79 around 10 a.m. Sunday when she tried to follow a curve in the road but ran off the highway to the east, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

After driving off the road, Richardson hit a concrete embankment, police said.

The 21-year-old was the only person involved in the crash that occurred 3 miles south of Clarendon, according to the report.

Conditions were listed as rainy and wet at the time of the wreck.

There have been 81 deaths on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police information.