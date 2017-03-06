Home / Latest News /
Arkansas House seeks to limit video showing police officer's death
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 4:59 p.m.
LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved a bill that would prohibit the release of video or audio that depicts the death of a police officer in the line of duty.
Rep. Jimmy Gazaway proposed the bill, saying that the death of a Trumann police officer in 2011 continues to make the rounds on the internet. House members approved Gazaway's bill on a 94-0 vote.
Gazaway told House members that the plan offers only narrow limits on the state's Freedom of Information Act. He said family members of the slain officer could see the material, but others would need to obtain a judge's permission. The judge, too, could order the material released if there is a compelling public interest.
The bill now heads to the Senate.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Arkansas House seeks to limit video showing police officer's death
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.