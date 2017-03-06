Arkansas House seeks to limit video showing police officer's death

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas House has approved a bill that would prohibit the release of video or audio that depicts the death of a police officer in the line of duty.

Rep. Jimmy Gazaway proposed the bill, saying that the death of a Trumann police officer in 2011 continues to make the rounds on the internet. House members approved Gazaway's bill on a 94-0 vote.

Gazaway told House members that the plan offers only narrow limits on the state's Freedom of Information Act. He said family members of the slain officer could see the material, but others would need to obtain a judge's permission. The judge, too, could order the material released if there is a compelling public interest.

The bill now heads to the Senate.