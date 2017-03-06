Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 06, 2017, 11:46 a.m.

Arkansas lawmaker supports bill that would allow anyone with license to carry on campus

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:12 a.m.

Sen. Trent Garner asks to send House Bill 1249 back to committee for an amendment Monday on the Senate floor.

PHOTO BY JEFF MITCHELL

LITTLE ROCK — An Arkansas lawmaker sponsoring legislation to allow concealed handguns at colleges is holding off on a compromise proposal that would have included age and training limits to carry on campus.

Republican Sen. Trent Garner said Monday he's deferring a proposal that would have allowed anyone with a concealed handgun 25 and older to carry if they undergo up to 16 hours of active shooter training. Garner said he'll support an alternative bill filed last week that would allow anyone with a license to carry on campus.

The campus guns proposal has stalled after the National Rifle Association objected to the age and training restrictions.

Arkansas law currently leaves the decision on whether to allow faculty and staff to carry up to colleges and universities. None have opted to do so.

