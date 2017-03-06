Arkansas police chief's wife shot in shoulder, authorities say

The wife of an Arkansas police chief was shot in the shoulder at a Lincoln County home Monday, according to state police.

In a statement, Arkansas State Police spokeswoman Trooper Liz Chapman said Treshia Hunter, 43, told authorities that she’d been shot at an undisclosed address in Star City.

It was not immediately clear whether the residence was Hunter’s home.

Hunter is the wife of Grady Police Chief Kenny Hunter, state police said. Grady is about 17 miles northeast of Star City.

Chapman said Treshia Hunter was taken to an area hospital for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The exact circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

“We will possibly have more information to release at a later time, but right now we do not have anything more,” Chapman said.

A request for comment from the Star City Police Department was not successful Monday afternoon. The Grady Police Department directed all questions regarding the shooting to state police.

