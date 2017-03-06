Bentonville's private sector adds public art

BENTONVILLE -- The public art throughout the city is expanding as the private sector is taking part in the initiative to enhance the city's sense of place.

Public art has been popping up in Bentonville since the first three pieces were installed along the North Bentonville Trail in 2014. Efforts involving the city, the Public Arts Advisory Committee and Visit Bentonville have brought other pieces to pedestrian tunnels, and those groups are working to secure others for a downtown park and an intersection on Southwest A Street.

Business owners and developers have taken notice, and a few art pieces are already installed on private land. Those pieces include the art on the south wall of Pedaler's Pub, the mural and glass sculpture at Bentonville Glass and the mural on the east side of Record, the downtown event space.

"The city has a great vision, and we want to come alongside and further that vision," said Todd Renfrow with Lamplighter Restoration, a Bentonville development company.

Renfrow said his company wants to add public art to at least two of its projects, including the house that Renfrow and his wife are building on Southeast Sixth Street. It will be a multisensory piece that will have interchanging portraits of composers from different time periods as well as information about them while their music plays.

Lamplighter's townhouse project on Southeast Sixth Street is going through the Planning Department for approval, and Renfrow said it will have artwork paying homage to great jazz musicians. Each building will be named after a different jazz composer.

"We've always wanted to try to create something that would be a little different ... that would make it feel more creative," he said.

A mural involving several historic and modern Bentonville landmarks and themes is coming to the south wall of the Rapid Prototypes building at 2910 S. Walton Blvd.

"Mainly, it's kind of a community give-back and a tip of the hat to what's going on in the town and in the community," Kyle Jack, Rapid Prototypes owner, said. "[We] just wanted to be a part of it."

Jack said he's been thinking about putting something on the south wall for a few years. Installing art there not only allows his company to be part of the growing art culture, but also stretches the art scene beyond downtown, he said.

It also creates a cool landmark for his business, he added.

Other privately funded public art planned includes a steel sculpture at the entrance of The Pointe at Bentonville residential community in the city's southwest corner, and work yet to be named at an apartment complex planned for Southeast J and Southeast Third Streets and East Central Avenue.

It's not uncommon for private developers to get in on the public art scene, said Laura Griffith, associate director at Association for Public Art, a Philadelphia-based organization dedicated to integrating public art and urban planning.

It's important for any civically engaged entity to create the best environment possible, she said.

"Public art provides so much to that environment," she said, explaining that it can enhance an area's aesthetics and create meaningful landmarks.

"It does all those things to create a better environment for those that live in the area to those that visit," Griffith said. "It also puts a city in a class with other cities it aspires to be like around the world."

In 1959 Philadelphia was the first city to create a Percent for Art program. It required developers to dedicate at least 1 percent of construction costs toward commissioning site-specific public art, Griffith explained. It became a model for other cities around the country.

Bentonville doesn't collect a fee for public art, but it does set aside $20,000 a year for it. The tourist information service Visit Bentonville also increased its allotment for public art from $50,000 to $75,000 this year.

The Public Arts Advisory Committee recently created a developer art kit to encourage developers to choose public art as one of the two required site amenities and to assist them with the implementation process.

Shelli Kerr, the city's planning services manager and its liaison to the committee, said she's not sure how many developers have looked at the 10-page document, and she doesn't know of any who have reached out to the Public Art Advisory Committee for help.

It's a new tool, and there will be a workshop later this spring to help promote it, Kerr said.

There is interest in public art in the private sector, but the developer art kit is geared toward those who may not know public art is an option for a site amenity. The kit promotes the committee as a resource if a developer is interested in adding public art but doesn't know where to start, she said.

Having the public sector participate in the city's public art initiative will expand the committee's efforts to get art throughout the city, Kerr said.

"As a committee, there's only so much property we can use and so much we can do to put art in the public realm," she said. "In order to have a more robust, a greater variety in type of art, it needs to involve more than just this particular committee."

Metro on 03/06/2017