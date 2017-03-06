Body of slain woman found in Benton well

A Pine Bluff man who was reported missing with his wife last week turned himself in Sunday after police found her body inside a well in Saline County earlier in the day, authorities said.

Molten Oglesby, 61, was charged with capital murder and kidnapping after he turned himself in shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday at the Jefferson County jail, according to a statement from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

The body of 42-year-old Stephanie Turntine, Oglesby's wife, was found in Benton on Sunday, according to a statement from the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Oglesby and Turntine had been reported missing on Tuesday after authorities found "a large amount of blood" in the couple's Pine Bluff residence, police said.

On Sunday, officers were dispatched to the area of Gum and Thompson streets in Benton on a report of a possible body, according to a statement from the Benton Police Department. Authorities received the call around 2:50 p.m., the release said.

Lt. David De Foor, a Pine Bluff Police Department spokesman, said Pine Bluff detectives received a tip that led them to that location.

Detectives from Pine Bluff and Benton searched the area and found a woman's body inside a well that was located behind a gym, De Foor said.

The Saline County coroner confirmed that the body was Turntine's, police said.

De Foor said police reports stated Oglesby and Turntine were married.

On Tuesday, Pine Bluff police responded to 4411 W. Fourt Ave. for a welfare check, where they found an open front door and a "large amount of blood" in the home, according to a statement from Pine Bluff police.

Authorities did not find anyone inside the home. Police on Tuesday reported that both Oglesby and Turntine were missing.

Pine Bluff detectives issued an arrest warrant for Oglesby in the killing.

According to police, authorities had responded to the home on Feb. 27 on a report of a disturbance between Oglesby and Turntine.

After he turned himself in Sunday, Oglesby declined to give a statement and requested an attorney, according to a release.

Turntine's killing is the fourth homicide of the year in Pine Bluff.

Metro on 03/06/2017