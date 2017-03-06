Chance for damaging winds, tornadoes in Arkansas forecast late Monday

LITTLE ROCK — Parts of Arkansas could see severe weather from a storm system that's targeting the central United States.

The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says northwest Arkansas is at the greatest risk for bad weather Monday, including Fayetteville, Harrison and Mountain Home. That part of the state is at an enhanced risk for storms, along with much of Missouri, and could see damaging wind gusts, large hailstones and a few tornadoes.

The rest of the state is at a slight risk for severe weather.

Forecasters say the storms are expected late Monday and early Tuesday as a strong cold front makes its way into the state. The National Weather Service in Little Rock says the primary threat will be damaging winds that accompany thunderstorms that develop ahead of the front.