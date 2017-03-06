Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 06, 2017, 11:46 a.m.

Congressman apologizes for crude joke about Kellyanne Conway

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.

PHOTO BY AP PHOTO/PABLO MARTINEZ MONSIVAIS

President Donald Trump, right, meets with leaders of historically black colleges and universities in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2017. Also at the meeting are White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, left, and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, on the couch.

WASHINGTON — A Louisiana congressman has apologized for making a crude joke about White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.

Democrat Cedric Richmond made the joke during a comedy routine at last week's annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner. Citing the picture of Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office, Richmond said Conway looked "kind of familiar there in that position."

The joke fell flat as the room full of journalists, congressional staff members and politicians audibly groaned.

Richmond initially defended the joke, saying he simply meant that Conway looked too comfortable. But Sunday night he issued a statement saying he apologizes to Conway and everyone who found his comments to be offensive.

LR1955 says... March 6, 2017 at 10:48 a.m.

The liberal Dems are a very crude bunch.

Queen1976 says... March 6, 2017 at 10:48 a.m.

Can't help but believe that if Richmond were white & Conway was black, this would be a completely different story..

