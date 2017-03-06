Home / Latest News /
Congressman apologizes for crude joke about Kellyanne Conway
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.
WASHINGTON — A Louisiana congressman has apologized for making a crude joke about White House adviser Kellyanne Conway.
Democrat Cedric Richmond made the joke during a comedy routine at last week's annual Washington Press Club Foundation congressional dinner. Citing the picture of Conway kneeling on a couch in the Oval Office, Richmond said Conway looked "kind of familiar there in that position."
The joke fell flat as the room full of journalists, congressional staff members and politicians audibly groaned.
Richmond initially defended the joke, saying he simply meant that Conway looked too comfortable. But Sunday night he issued a statement saying he apologizes to Conway and everyone who found his comments to be offensive.
LR1955 says... March 6, 2017 at 10:48 a.m.
The liberal Dems are a very crude bunch.
Queen1976 says... March 6, 2017 at 10:48 a.m.
Can't help but believe that if Richmond were white & Conway was black, this would be a completely different story..
