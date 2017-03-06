Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 06, 2017, 2:09 p.m.

PHOTO: Arkansas man wins $1M on scratch-off ticket

By Maggie McNeary

This article was published today at 1:35 p.m.

PHOTO BY ARKANSAS SCHOLARSHIP LOTTERY

Adam Patton of Dumas won $1 million on an Arkansas Scholarship Lottery scratch-off ticket.

A Dumas man won $1,000,000 after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket in his hometown, according to a news release.

Adam Patton bought the ticket at the Dumas Mart at 225 Highway 65 South, the release said. The Dumas Mart will also be rewarded for the win. The business will get a 1 percent commission of the overall prize, which comes out to $10,000.

Patton, who plays the lottery every week, plans to use the prize money to take care of his family, the release said.

