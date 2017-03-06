Home / Latest News /
PHOTO: Arkansas man wins $1M on scratch-off ticket
This article was published today at 1:35 p.m.
A Dumas man won $1,000,000 after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket in his hometown, according to a news release.
Adam Patton bought the ticket at the Dumas Mart at 225 Highway 65 South, the release said. The Dumas Mart will also be rewarded for the win. The business will get a 1 percent commission of the overall prize, which comes out to $10,000.
Patton, who plays the lottery every week, plans to use the prize money to take care of his family, the release said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: PHOTO: Arkansas man wins $1M on scratch-off ticket
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.