PHOTO: Arkansas man wins $1M on scratch-off ticket

A Dumas man won $1,000,000 after buying a scratch-off lottery ticket in his hometown, according to a news release.

Adam Patton bought the ticket at the Dumas Mart at 225 Highway 65 South, the release said. The Dumas Mart will also be rewarded for the win. The business will get a 1 percent commission of the overall prize, which comes out to $10,000.

Patton, who plays the lottery every week, plans to use the prize money to take care of his family, the release said.