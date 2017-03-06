Ex-Arkansas principal pleads guilty to sexual indecency charges involving student

A former Arkansas high school principal has been sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty this week to two counts of sexual indecency involving one of his former students.

Retired Lake Hamilton Middle School Principal Lester Dewayne Curry, 61, entered the plea Monday in Garland County Circuit Court, records show.

Curry was sentenced to two five-year terms on each count of sexual indecency with a child. The terms are to run concurrently.

An additional charge of second-degree sexual assault was dropped as part of the plea agreement.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported that Curry was arrested on charges of sexual indecency with a child and second-degree sexual assault in June after accusations came to light that he fondled a 13-year-old student at the school.

Curry was arrested again in November on a second sexual indecency charge, that time accused of sexually assaulting the girl during a roadside meeting in a residential area.

The teenager said the former administrator had contacted her through Instagram in violation of a no-contact order.

