Subscribe Register Login

Monday, March 06, 2017, 11:49 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Ex-Little Rock piano bar employee arrested after taking cash from business, police say

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 11:06 a.m.

Charles David Coleman, 35, of North Little Rock

PHOTO BY PULASKI COUNTY JAIL

Charles David Coleman, 35, of North Little Rock

Search mug shots, government salaries, crime maps and more at our Right2Know page.


The manager of Ernie Biggs in downtown Little Rock told police that a former employee burglarized the piano bar over the weekend and left with about $55.

That worker, Charles David Coleman, 35, of North Little Rock, was later arrested on one count of commercial burglary, one count of breaking and entering and two counts of theft of property.

The manager told a responding officer that he had video footage of Coleman entering the piano bar at 307 President Clinton Ave. around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

While inside, the report noted, Coleman went through a cash register and took money. About $55 was reported missing.

Another employee told police at the business that she noticed her door key was missing from her key ring that had been stored in the office.

Coleman later admitted to taking the key and was taken to the 12th Street substation for questioning and arrested on the charges, according to the report.

Records show Coleman remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning in lieu of $15,000 bond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on: Ex-Little Rock piano bar employee arrested after taking cash from business, police say

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

Displaying 1 - 1 of 1 total comment

Tigermule says... March 6, 2017 at 11:36 a.m.

this guy may soon be tickling something other than the ivories while in prison

( | suggest removal )

  • page
  • 1
Click here to make a comment

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online