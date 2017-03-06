Ex-Little Rock piano bar employee arrested after taking cash from business, police say

The manager of Ernie Biggs in downtown Little Rock told police that a former employee burglarized the piano bar over the weekend and left with about $55.

That worker, Charles David Coleman, 35, of North Little Rock, was later arrested on one count of commercial burglary, one count of breaking and entering and two counts of theft of property.

The manager told a responding officer that he had video footage of Coleman entering the piano bar at 307 President Clinton Ave. around 7:40 p.m. Saturday.

While inside, the report noted, Coleman went through a cash register and took money. About $55 was reported missing.

Another employee told police at the business that she noticed her door key was missing from her key ring that had been stored in the office.

Coleman later admitted to taking the key and was taken to the 12th Street substation for questioning and arrested on the charges, according to the report.

Records show Coleman remained at the Pulaski County jail as of Monday morning in lieu of $15,000 bond.