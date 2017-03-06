Girl, 7, dies from injuries days after being shot at Arkansas house

A 7-year-old who was critically injured in a shooting at a home in Beebe has died from her injuries, authorities said Monday.

The Beebe Police Department said the girl, whose name has not been released, died shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday at Arkansas Children's Hospital.

Investigators have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It was said to occur around 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at a home on South Cypress Street.

Jeremiah Owens, 26, was initially arrested on a charge of first-degree battery. That count was upgraded to manslaughter, police said Monday.

Owens remained in the White County jail with bail set at $50,000.

An April 4 court date is scheduled.