Girl, 7, dies from injuries days after being shot at Arkansas house
This article was published today at 10:02 a.m.
A 7-year-old who was critically injured in a shooting at a home in Beebe has died from her injuries, authorities said Monday.
The Beebe Police Department said the girl, whose name has not been released, died shortly before 1 p.m. Saturday at Arkansas Children's Hospital.
Investigators have not released details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting. It was said to occur around 8 p.m. Feb. 27 at a home on South Cypress Street.
Jeremiah Owens, 26, was initially arrested on a charge of first-degree battery. That count was upgraded to manslaughter, police said Monday.
Owens remained in the White County jail with bail set at $50,000.
An April 4 court date is scheduled.
Queen1976 says... March 6, 2017 at 10:39 a.m.
Heard on the news that he was "cleaning" a gun. What the hell was he doing cleaning a gun/pointing at the little girl? A gun doesn't fire without a finger being on the trigger. He needs to be barred for life from having guns.
