GOP talk reassures 4 schools

WASHINGTON -- Leaders of Arkansas' four historically black colleges and universities say they received a warm welcome from Republicans in the nation's capital last week.

They're hopeful the trip will result in better relations and increased federal support for their institutions.

University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Chancellor Laurence Alexander, Shorter College President Jerome Green and Philander Smith College President Roderick Smothers were among those standing with President Donald Trump on Feb. 27 as he promised to make historically black colleges and universities "an absolute priority."

They watched him sign an executive order relocating the White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities from the U.S. Department of Education to the executive office of the president.

They also met that day with Vice President Mike Pence and other key administration officials.

On Tuesday, they traveled to Capitol Hill. Joined by Arkansas Baptist College President Joseph Jones and other higher education officials, they heard from House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., and U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C.

They left the city without any firm financial commitments, but said they're confident the trip was worthwhile.

"I was very pleased that we were given the opportunity to make it known what our needs are," said Shorter College's Green. "We hope that the funding will be as positive as the welcome."

Alexander said the time in Washington was well-spent.

"It was a good visit to the White House and with President Trump. He was very, very hospitable and very personable and warm," the UAPB chancellor said.

Whenever there's a new administration, it's important to "take the time to get to know each other because we're going to be working together," he added.

Arkansas Baptist's Jones said he was glad to participate in the Capitol Hill meetings.

"I think all of us went up there with a healthy dose of skepticism," he said.

But the lawmakers seemed to have a "very, very authentic and genuine" interest in the schools and their mission, Jones added.

"We were all kind of taken aback that this is actually Republicans pushing this agenda and this partnership," he said.

The college presidents from across the country encouraged the administration to increase funding for historically black schools by $25 billion, the amount that Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton had promised in the closing days of the 2016 campaign. The money would be used for infrastructure, scholarships and other needs.

The school officials also asked for full funding of a decades-old federal program that was created to strengthen the predominantly black institutions.

In addition, they urged the administration to expand the Pell Grant program, which gives financial assistance to students from poor families.

During the meetings, Ryan expressed support for making Pell Grants available during summertime, not just during the traditional school year.

Philander Smith's Smothers said Ryan's support increases the chances that the Pell Grant funding will be increased.

Smothers also emphasized the amount of publicity generated by last week's meetings.

"For a 24-to-48 hour period, the world was focused on historically black colleges and the unique missions that they all carry out every day. ... Every news carrier in the country was focused on this meeting that the [presidents of historically black colleges and universities] had with the president of the United States," he said.

Smothers said he's hopeful that the conversations will continue and lead to long-term improvements.

"We were able to get in front of the right people that can ultimately make a difference," he said. "I'm optimistic. I think we'll see some results."

Metro on 03/06/2017