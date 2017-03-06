Hog LB commit Bumper Pools earns MVP honors, eyes Opening invite

— Arkansas linebacker commitment Bumper Pool was named the linebacker MVP out of 31 other prospects at his position at the Nike Football The Opening Regional Dallas in the Dallas Cowboys' new Ford Center at The Star on Sunday.

“I’m so excited, and I’m excited to see what happens next,” Pool said.

Pool, 6-2, 216 pounds, of Lucas (Texas) Lovejoy has made 261 tackles, 24 tackles for loss, 4 sacks, 7 pass breakups, 6 forced fumbles, 3 recovered fumbles and an interception the past two season.

He showed that same playmaking ability Sunday when he excelled during 1-on-1 drills and the 7-on-7 competition. He made a spectacular interception while defending in 7-on-7 that drew the approval from onlookers.

“I was jamming him inside and cut him off inside and saw the ball up in the air and went up for it … and tipped it up and actually caught it before it fell to the ground,” Pool said.

His parents — Jeff, an Arkansas graduate, and mother, Laurie, — along with older sister, Maddie, an Arkansas student and recruiting assistant in the Razorback football program, were on hand to show support.

Prior to Sunday’s event, ESPN had rated Pool the No. 3 inside linebacker and the No. 163 overall prospect in the nation for the 2018 class. Earning MVP honors didn’t hurt his national reputation.

“I feel great about it,” Pool said. “I’m super excited to continue to work, but definitely it’s a nice honor.”

Pool, who wore a red Arkansas hoodie during a break in the action, made a strong statement in his quest to earn an invite to The Opening, the prestigious summer event held at Nike Headquarters in Oregon for the nation’s top 163 prospects.

“That would be awesome to get that invite.” Pool said. I’ll just continue to work, and if they want to call me after this camp is over I’ll be excited to do it.”