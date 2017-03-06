Hogs fall despite Shaddy’s MVP effort

FRISCO, Texas -- Arkansas' Carson Shaddy was named MVP of the three-day Frisco Baseball Classic at Dr Pepper Ballpark, but the Hogs ended up going 1-2 on the weekend, concluding play with an 8-3 loss to Oklahoma State on Sunday afternoon.

The Hogs started the round-robin tournament with a 3-0 loss to Arizona before crushing Nebraska 15-5 in a game that didn't end until early Sunday morning.

Shaddy, who had 3 hits and 5 RBI against Nebraska, was 5 for 5 with 2 walks during a 7 at-bat stretch that extended into Sunday's game. He drove in six runs.

No. 20 Arkansas (8-3 overall) never led against OSU, which took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first against University of Arkansas, Fayetteville starter Josh Alberius.

Arkansas scored single runs in the bottom of the first and third to tie the game at 2-2, but Oklahoma State scored three in the fifth and the Razorbacks could never get closer than three runs the rest of the way.

"Oklahoma State just took advantage of a lot of situations," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said, "and we didn't get the clutch hits."

"Give Oklahoma State credit. Their pitching staff did a good job of shutting us down several times when we had runners in scoring position."

Shaddy said he was honored to be named MVP.

"But I really would have liked a couple of more team wins," he said. "I need to take a leadership role as a hitter and keep a good attitude at the plate, so we can continue to improve as a team."

OSU loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first against Alberius, and ended up scoring twice -- on an RBI fielder's choice by Andrew Rosa and an Arkansas throwing error.

Arkansas cut the lead in half in the bottom of the first when Jake Arledge singled and came around to score on Luke Bonfield's sacrifice fly, Bonfield's eighth RBI in 11 games.

An OSU error put Arkansas in position to tie the game in the bottom of the third. Carson Shaddy reached on a two-base error, advanced to third on McFarland's groundout and scored on Jaxon Williams' roller to third. It was Williams' 12th RBI in 13 at bats this season.

OSU took the lead for good in the fourth on RBI singles by Garrett Benge and Colin Simpson against Alberius and added a third run when Bryce Fischer produced an RBI groundout off reliever Kevin Kopps to make it 5-2.

Arkansas stayed within three when freshman reliever Evan Lee, the Hogs' fourth pitcher of the game, got out of a jam with runners on second and third and one out.

OSU took a 6-2 lead in the top of the sixth on outfielder Garrett McCain's RBI double.

Doubles by Koch and Shaddy produced an Arkansas run in the sixth. Jordan McFarland struck out to end the inning.

Walks to Williams and Biggers puts runners on first and second with nobody out in the bottom of the seventh. But OSU brought in Cowan, who retired the next three Arkansas batters.

The Cowboys made it 8-3 in the top of the ninth on Cade Cabiness' RBI double and Jon Littell's sacrifice fly.

Matt Burch walked to start Arkansas' ninth, but Cowan completed a three-inning save by getting Biggers to hit into a game-ending double play.

Bonfield and Koch joined Shaddy on the all-tournament team.

Arkansas begins a two-game series with Louisiana-Monroe Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Fayetteville.

Sports on 03/06/2017