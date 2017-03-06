Hogs schedule 3 future football games, including Tulsa

— Arkansas has added three games to its future football schedules.

The Razorbacks will play Eastern Illinois and Tulsa in 2018, and Georgia Southern in 2021, according to a release Monday. All three games will be played in Arkansas, according to the release, however no specific mention is made whether the the games will be played in Fayetteville or Little Rock.

Arkansas' agreement to play games at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock is set to expire following the 2018 season when the Razorbacks are contractually obligated to play an SEC game there. Vanderbilt is expected to be the opponent in Little Rock in 2018, which would mean the Eastern Illinois and Tulsa games would be played on campus.

The Eastern Illinois game on Sept. 1, 2018, will serve as the Razorbacks' season opener. EIU is coached by Kim Dameron, who lettered as a receiver and defensive back at Arkansas from 1979-82.

EIU is one of several season openers against FCS opponents that will be played in future years. Arkansas also has FCS season openers against Florida A&M later this year, Portland State in 2019 and Missouri State in 2021.

Michigan previously was scheduled to play Arkansas in season openers in 2018 and 2019, but the Wolverines backed out of that agreement last summer.

Arkansas has not scheduled a Power 5 opponent to replace Michigan on its schedule in 2018 or 2019, and also has a Power 5 vacancy for the 2020 season.

The Razorbacks will play Tulsa on Oct. 20, 2018. It will be the 72nd meeting between the programs - Arkansas' most ever against a nonconference opponent - and first since 2012.

In addition to Tulsa and Eastern Illinois, Arkansas also is scheduled to play North Texas in Fayetteville next year.

The Georgia Southern game is scheduled for Sept. 18, 2021. It is the third game known for that season, alongside home games against Missouri State and Texas.