Ledbetter ranks high in bench-press testing

The final wave of former Arkansas Razorbacks underwent on-field testing at the NFL Scouting Combine on Sunday, with defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter's bench press the most notable performance of the day.

Ledbetter put up 29 repetitions of 225 pounds at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. He ranked sixth among the 49 defensive linemen who took part in the event.

Ledbetter's former teammate Deatrich Wise Jr., managed 22 reps. Former Arkansas linebacker Brooks Ellis had 18 reps on the bench press.

Ellis, Ledbetter and Wise were the last of eight Razorbacks to cycle through the combine, joining punter Toby Baker, receivers Keon Hatcher and Drew Morgan, offensive lineman Dan Skipper and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle.

Ledbetter's 40-time of 4.84 seconds was tied for 23rd among the 50 defensive linemen who ran, while Wise's 4.92 was tied for 33rd.

Ellis ran the 40 in 4.79 seconds to rank 19th among the 21 linebackers.

Wise tested well with a broad jump of 10 feet, 5 inches, finishing tied for sixth among players at his position. Ledbetter had a 10-1 broad jump and Ellis jumped 9-7.

Wise had the top vertical jump among the Razorbacks at 33 inches, while Ledbetter was just behind at 32.5 inches and Ellis at 29.5 inches. Wise tied for 10th, well behind Texas A&M's Myles Garrett, who logged a 41-inch vertical jump.

The top linebacker in the event was Houston's Tyus Bowser, who jumped 37.5 inches.

