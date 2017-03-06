Molotov cocktails found in Arkansas apartment building destroyed by fire, filings show

Two Molotov cocktails were found in the Conway apartment of a man arrested after a blaze at the complex last week, court filings show.

David Hartsell, 50, was jailed on charges of arson and first-degree battery after the Feb. 27 fire at Germantown Apartments, 955 South German Lane.

One of the homemade bombs obtained during the execution of a search warrant was seen from the outside of the apartment unit, according to an affidavit filed in Faulkner County Circuit Court.

That Molotov cocktail “appeared to be a large bottle with the wick still attached sitting upon the kitchen counter,” the document states.

The second was found in a gasoline can under the sink with a wick coming out of it.

Also found inside the apartment were “suspected narcotics,” according to an inventory sheet from related to the search warrant.

The blaze left one of the complex’s buildings destroyed, two residents injured and 17 tenants displaced, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

Hartsell remained at the Faulkner County jail as of Monday evening in lieu of $500,000 bond, online records show.