New center brings programs, activities to Maumelle seniors

Maumelle's new senior center opens for business today, although people will seldom hear it called that.

The voter-approved, $4.6 million facility is named Center on the Lake for its location next to Lake Willastein. The name and the expanded services the center will offer to residents and nonresidents age 50 and over are a nod to how an aging population is putting off retirement, evolving into new careers or hobbies, and staying active within their community.

"I don't see people retiring. I see a 'repriorment' of life," said Nicole Vogler, Maumelle's Senior Service director since 2004, using a term for discovering new priorities, passions and directions in one's life. "People are making the choice to work longer or to have second careers. Hobbies can turn into a part-time job. It's a totally different ballgame.

"We're still senior services," she said. "But we're not a senior center. It is a center for 50 and above."

The name change for the center at 2 Club Manor Cove, next to the city's newest fire station, is already having an effect, Vogler said. The center had a booth at Thursday's annual Maumelle business expo, and several people asked for applications who said they "would never have joined a 'senior center,'" Vogler said.

"But, the Center on the Lake appealed to them," she said.

The new center was approved by city voters as part of a November 2014 bond election and was built on part of 6 acres Maumelle bought in May 2014, primarily for the neighboring fire station and other, yet-decided development.

The center has 16,060 square feet of open space on one level, with few or no barriers for those using mobility aides, and plenty of natural light from its array of large windows that reach to its high ceilings.

The building offers seven rooms -- each named for different founding families of the Maumelle area -- that include a cafe with an expanded menu and offerings, a cardio and weights room, a game room, two classrooms and a banquet room that the center plans to make available to the public for rental.

The banquet room can hold up to 320 people in a theater-styled arrangement, or 200 with tables and chairs, Vogler said.

"We're hoping to offset our expenses by being able to offer this space on weekends to the public," Vogler said. "I can see having receptions and small weddings here. We do have to produce revenue. We will have events here to help us meet expenses without having to raise costs for our members."

The center currently has five full-time and two part-time staff members, with a few part-time positions needing to be filled for the new building, she said.

In addition, volunteers and community partnerships with local businesses are vital to keeping costs down and are needed for the classes and activities offered, she said.

"Our volunteers' time and talents are equal to having four full-time staff positions," Vogler said. "We couldn't do the activities we have without our volunteers and our outside contractors who teach some of the classes."

The former Maumelle Senior Wellness Center had 812 members registered last year and had 7,200 square feet of cramped space one floor below the City Hall offices at 550 Edgewood Drive. The shared parking lot there offered few spaces for center visitors. The new Center on the Lake has 83.

"It is absolutely phenomenal," Karen Leverette, a current member, said after touring the building during an open house Friday. "What it does for the citizens of Maumelle is awesome. I'm so pleased. All the little venues for people to meet in. Retiring people here in Maumelle are very active. There's something here for everyone."

Tony Brainerd, a former Maumelle city alderman who served until 2012, also toured the center Friday, saying it was "unbelievable" how well it turned out.

"When I was on the City Council, and we talked about it then, this was not what was in my mind," Brainerd said. "Nothing near as nice as this."

Mayor Mike Watson, who stayed involved in the design and construction process, agreed that the new center "exceeded expectations."

Watson was also involved in tossing around ideas about what to name the new center to make it more appealing to a larger audience.

"People in their 50s don't want to be called seniors," Watson said. "I've talked to ladies who are in their 70s who don't want to be called seniors. It's trying to reach out to these younger demographics. We had 800 members before. I'm sure we'll get over 1,000 members soon. The visibility of it being on the lake will also help."

One expectation for the center -- including an indoor pool -- wasn't met. The idea had to be scrapped, Vogler said, because it "would have cost about $1 million more." The undeveloped outdoor space is set aside, though, for any expansion, she said, "if the city chooses or desires us to do someday."

Another change at the new center, specifically aimed at members who still work full-time, is the creation of two membership levels, with one tier offering extended hours at a higher cost. Information on memberships, hours and costs, is available at the city's website maumelle.org under the "Senior Services" tab found under "City Departments."

The center's offerings came out of visits to other area centers for ideas and from several planning meetings with Maumelle's members, volunteers and community partners, Vogler said.

"We want to be relevant to our members," Vogler said. "A lot of what you're looking at came out of those meetings. Everybody had a lot of input, which I think is important."

