No shocker in MVC with Wichita State

ST. LOUIS -- No. 21 Wichita State left no doubt as to whom the top team in the Missouri Valley Conference was.

Conner Frankamp scored a career-high 19 points and Markis McDuffie added 16 as No. 21 Wichita State beat Illinois State 71-51 in the MVC Tournament championship game Sunday, earning an automatic NCAA Tournament berth.

"I thought we played very well against a very good team," Wichita State Coach Gregg Marshall said. "I thought it was a very thorough performance. We defended well. We made our free throws. We got the ball inside. We rebounded well. We shot it well. So that results in a 20-point victory and that's hard to do against that team."

The teams had split their regular-season series and shared the conference championship, with Illinois State earning the top seed over Wichita State based on RPI.

The Shockers (30-4) have won 15 consecutive games since losing at Illinois State on Jan. 14. The Redbirds (27-6) had won eight consecutive games since losing at Wichita State on Feb. 4.

"Our loss at Illinois State really woke us up," said Frankamp, who was named the tournament's most outstanding player after scoring 37 points in the final two games. "We got right back to work after that and changed a few things and it's really helped us. We'll continue to work and hopefully make a run in the tournament."

Landry Shamet added 14 points for Wichita State. Paris Lee, the MVC's player of the year, led Illinois State with 18 points on 7-of-21 shooting, while MiKyle McIntosh scored 16.

Illinois State shot a season-low 29.3 percent from the field (17 of 58).

"We picked a bad day to have a bad day, especially shooting the ball," Illinois State Coach Dan Muller said. "Certainly part of it was their defense, but part of it was us. We just got beat by a good team today. They played better than us."

Big South

Winthrop in again

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Winthrop earned its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2010, beating Campbell 76-59 Sunday in the Big South Conference Tournament championship game behind Keon Johnson's 26 points.

The top-seeded Eagles (26-6) scored on the first possession of the game and never trailed. Winthrop won on its home court and snapped its streak of three consecutive losses in the conference title final.

Winthrop went to the NCAA Tournament in nine seasons from 1999-2010. The Eagles' lone victory came in 2007 against Notre Dame.

After two consecutive 31-point games, the 5-foot-7 Johnson won the MVP award for the tournament. The senior opened the second half with back-to-back threes, and scored 15 ofWinthrop's first 19 points in the second half.

Xavier Cooks had 17 points and 14 rebounds for Winthrop and Rod Perkins scored all 15 of his points in the first half.

Chris Clemons, who scored 51 points Thursday for Campbell (17-17) in a quarterfinal victory over second-seeded UNC Asheville and got 33 in the semifinals against Radford, had 29. The 5-foot-9 sophomore scored 16 consecutive points for the seventh-seeded Camels in the second half.

Campbell's only appearance in the NCAA Tournament came in 1992, when it lost to eventual champion Duke.

In games Sunday involving top 25 teams, Vincent Edwards scored 16 of his 25 points in the second half and Caleb Swanigan added 20 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 16 Purdue beat Northwestern 69-65 in Evanston, Ill. Purdue (25-6, 14-4 Big Ten) clinched the outright regular-season conference title earlier in the week, but had to hold on in the final seconds to fend off Northwestern (21-10, 10-8) in front of a raucous sellout crowd. ... Gary Clark had 17 points and 14 rebounds, leading No 18 Cincinnati past short-handed Connecticut 67-47 in the regular-season finale for both teams in Storrs, Conn. Jarron Cumberland added 15 points for the Bearcats (27-4, 16-2 American Athletic Conference). Rodney Purvis scored 15 points for UConn (14-16, 9-9). The loss dropped the Huskies into the play-in round of the AAC Tournament.

