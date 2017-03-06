Jefferson County notebook

Ordinance pulled on animal agency

The Pine Bluff Animal Control Department will remain as a stand-alone department, according to city spokesman Cynthia Hines.

An ordinance presented in February placing the animal control department back under the Police Department was pulled last week by its sponsors, Ward 2 Alderman Win Trafford and Ward 3 Alderman Bill Brumett. That decision was made in exchange for the city's code enforcement division being restored to Police Department oversight.

The Animal Control Department has been in a state of turmoil since last summer with ordinances and vetoes taking the department from under the Pine Bluff Police Department's umbrella back again to a stand-alone entity.

The department stood on its own until 2013, when it became part of the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Last June, Sgt. Brad Vilches, then the director of the animal control division, shot an escaped pet pig. The City Council responded by voting 5-3 at its June 20 meeting to strip the Police Department of its animal control duties and created a sovereign animal control department. Three days after that, then-Mayor Debe Hollingsworth vetoed the council's decision. The subject remained divisive until the end of Hollingsworth's term.

With Trafford and Brumett pulling the most recent proposed ordinance, the Animal Control Department will remain as a stand-alone department.

Operations chief named for arsenal

Little Rock native Roch Byrne has been named the Pine Bluff Arsenal's chief executive and chief engineer for all arsenal operations.

In the position of deputy to the commander, Byrne will oversee operations involving about 700 employees and a $100 million annual budget. He takes over the spot left vacant by the retirement of Larry Wright after 37 years of government service.

"Larry has done a great job of preparing me," Byrne said. "He has been my mentor for quite a long time. I have a great team here at the arsenal."

Prior to accepting his new position, Byrne served as director of ammunition operations. Byrne graduated from Catholic High School in Little Rock before earning a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from Christian Brothers University in Memphis. Byrne earned a master of business administration degree in management from Webster University in Little Rock.

Prosecutor's aide runs for collector

Leslie Elizondo Mitchell will run for the Jefferson County tax collector seat that will be vacated by Stephanie Stanton Glover, who said she will not seek another term when her term ends Dec. 31, 2018.

Mitchell is a case coordinator in the prosecutor's office. She has worked for nine years in the Jefferson County offices, and seven of those years were in the tax collector's department.

"I love my community," Mitchell said in the candidate information sheet. "I have lived in Jefferson County for most of my life. I enjoy working for the public. I take pleasure in giving back to my community."

Mitchell is a White Hall High School graduate and earned an associate of arts degree from Southeast Arkansas College.

Glover, who has served Jefferson County for 30 years, was elected seven times to the position.

Federal building deemed historic

The U.S. Post Office and Courthouse in Pine Bluff has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the nation's official list of historically significant properties.

The federal building, located at 100 E. Eighth St., is a three-story international-style building built in 1965-67 and designed by the firm of Erhart, Eichenbaum, Rauch & Blass, and by architect Edward Brueggeman.

The property is significant for its role in the urban renewal of Pine Bluff, according to the National Register nomination.

"By the mid-twentieth century, the area where the federal building was built had deteriorated and decayed into a swampy area that was occupied by substandard housing and struggling businesses," the nomination read. "However, the construction of the Pine Bluff U.S. Post Office and Courthouse (along with the entire Civic Center complex) represented the pivotal role of urban renewal in modernizing and revitalizing Pine Bluff's downtown in the 1960s."

State Desk on 03/06/2017