100 years ago

March 6, 1917

• Calling attention to the fact that in filing its final report the September Grand Jury had stated that it had not completed its investigation of the alleged bribery and corruption in the Arkansas legislature, Circuit Judge R. J. Lea in charging the March Grand Jury yesterday read the statute relating to bribery and urged that the probe be continued, and that every effort be used to bring about the indictment of any other members of the legislature who may be guilty of corruption in office.

50 years ago

March 6, 1967

• Governor Rockefeller will go on television tonight to announce his decision on Senate Bill 391, the Garland County gambling bill. The bill, which would allow casino-type gambling in one private club for each 15,000 Garland County residents, was passed by the House and sent to the governor Friday, causing an unprecedented uproar from the state's clergy and others opposed to legalized gambling. Mr. Rockefeller has said that he will not sign the bill under any circumstances, but has not definitely said that he will veto it.

25 years ago

March 6, 1992

• Enterprising thieves used a tow truck and flatbed truck to cart off an automatic teller machine containing about $23,000 early Thursday, Little Rock police said. Police received an alarm call to Metropolitan National Bank at 6712 Base Line Road about 4:30 a.m. and discovered the bank's ATM missing. A police report valued the machine at about $30,000. Shortly after the alarm was received, a man called police to report he had seen a white Chevrolet flatbed truck and a tow truck emblazoned with "Crawley's Wrecker" heading south on Chicot Road. The man said the flatbed appeared to be carrying an ATM.

10 years ago

March 6, 2007

• Arkansas doesn't meet the federal government's criteria for public-disaster aid but asked for it anyway because of exceptional damage done Feb. 24 by a tornado that hit the Desha County city of Dumas, an Arkansas Department of Emergency Management official said Monday. Uninsured damage to public property statewide must total at least $3.2 million, said Richard Griffin, who heads the state agency's disaster-management division. Further, uninsured damage to public properties in Desha County, including cleanup costs, must be at least $46,000. Although damage to the Delta county could top that figure, the state costs will fall "way below" the $3.2 million threshold, Griffin said.

