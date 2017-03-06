Home /
Pizza restaurant in west Little Rock shopping center robbed by 2 gunmen, police say
This article was published today at 10:28 a.m.
A pair of armed robbers forced a teenage employee to get on the ground while they stole cash from the safe of a west Little Rock pizza restaurant, authorities said.
It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Blaze Pizza at 11525 Cantrell Road in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center shopping center.
The workers at the restaurant told investigators that two men armed with pistols came into the business, pointed a weapon at a 17-year-old employee while ordering him to the floor and then stole about $300 from the safe, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The assailants then fled west on Cantrell Road. They are described as black men who wore bandannas over their faces. One wore a gray hoodie and the other a black hoodie.
No injuries were reported, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.
Queen1976 says... March 6, 2017 at 10:37 a.m.
The thugs have moved into my neighborhood. Guess it's time to move out of this God-forsaken city, full of lazy thugs. We need armed guards in these businesses, ready to shoot to kill, to get this problem under control.
HarleyOwner says... March 6, 2017 at 10:42 a.m.
It's not safe to work,live, or even be in Little Rock. Crime is out of control.
LR1955 says... March 6, 2017 at 10:52 a.m.
And recently some thugs robbed a kid of his sneakers while he was walking home from school. Maybe we need to do like they do in parts of the Middle East and lop off some hands!
Packman says... March 6, 2017 at 11:34 a.m.
Time to bring back Tommy Robinson and cops armed with shotguns hidden in businesses ready to shoot to kill. Advertise it far and wide putting the bag guys on notice. Then, follow through and shoot the bad guys.
