Pizza restaurant in west Little Rock shopping center robbed by 2 gunmen, police say

A pair of armed robbers forced a teenage employee to get on the ground while they stole cash from the safe of a west Little Rock pizza restaurant, authorities said.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Blaze Pizza at 11525 Cantrell Road in the Pleasant Ridge Town Center shopping center.

The workers at the restaurant told investigators that two men armed with pistols came into the business, pointed a weapon at a 17-year-old employee while ordering him to the floor and then stole about $300 from the safe, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The assailants then fled west on Cantrell Road. They are described as black men who wore bandannas over their faces. One wore a gray hoodie and the other a black hoodie.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.