Police: 46-year-old man hurt in drive-by shooting while riding bicycle in Little Rock

A 46-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting while riding his bicycle in Little Rock, police say.

The Little Rock Police Department responded around 11:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting in the 700 block of 28th Street.

The victim, who was found lying on the ground, told authorities that he was bicycling in the area when a gray van drove by and someone inside began shooting at him.

Police noted that the man appeared to have wounds to his right shoulder and right thigh. He was taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock for injuries that were not considered life-threatening, authorities said.

A nearby unoccupied black 2002 GMC Sierra was struck by two bullets on the tailgate, according to the report.

The victim was not able to provide a physical description of the shooter.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.