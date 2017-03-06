State police: Arkansas man killed after driving into ditch, hitting tree

An Arkansas man was killed after he drove off the road and hit a tree in Cleveland County on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Scotty Wayne Newman, 49, of Rison was driving his 2009 Toyota south on Arkansas 63 when he crossed the centerline and the opposite lane and continued off the road, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Newman drove off the road, into a ditch and finally into a tree around 4:40 p.m., police said.

Authorities said Newman was the only person involved in the crash.

Conditions were listed as cloudy and dry at the time of the wreck.

Newman’s death was one of 81 on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary state police information.