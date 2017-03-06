Little Rock man critically hurt in shooting dropped off at hospital, police say

A 38-year-old man who was critically injured in a shooting was dropped off at a Little Rock hospital by a driver who immediately left, police said.

The victim was taken to Arkansas Heart Hospital at 1701 S. Shackleford Rd. early Saturday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The black male who dropped off the injured man drove away after hospital employees took the victim out of a silver 2010 Toyota, police report.

An off-duty Pulaski County sergeant was at the hospital when the shooting victim arrived at 2:40 a.m. Saturday. He told officers that the victim was conscious and speaking when he first got to the hospital.

The sergeant asked the victim about a location or suspect in the shooting, but the man only said “Get me a drink” and went unconscious, authorities said.

Police said that doctors stabilized the victim, and he was transferred to a different hospital.

At the time of the report, the 38-year-old was in critical condition. His condition was not known Monday afternoon.

The person who dropped off the victim wore a black hat, black pants, black shoes and a black and gray checkered sweatshirt, the report said. Police said his Toyota had Arkansas plates.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.