Home / Latest News /
Little Rock man critically hurt in shooting dropped off at hospital, police say
This article was published today at 1:40 p.m.
A 38-year-old man who was critically injured in a shooting was dropped off at a Little Rock hospital by a driver who immediately left, police said.
The victim was taken to Arkansas Heart Hospital at 1701 S. Shackleford Rd. early Saturday, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.
The black male who dropped off the injured man drove away after hospital employees took the victim out of a silver 2010 Toyota, police report.
An off-duty Pulaski County sergeant was at the hospital when the shooting victim arrived at 2:40 a.m. Saturday. He told officers that the victim was conscious and speaking when he first got to the hospital.
The sergeant asked the victim about a location or suspect in the shooting, but the man only said “Get me a drink” and went unconscious, authorities said.
Police said that doctors stabilized the victim, and he was transferred to a different hospital.
At the time of the report, the 38-year-old was in critical condition. His condition was not known Monday afternoon.
The person who dropped off the victim wore a black hat, black pants, black shoes and a black and gray checkered sweatshirt, the report said. Police said his Toyota had Arkansas plates.
No arrests had been made at the time of the report.
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Little Rock man critically hurt in shooting dropped off at hospital, police say
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.