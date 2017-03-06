Little Rock woman cut when stranger tries to rob her in alley, police say

A Little Rock woman was cut when a stranger tried to rob her Sunday afternoon, police said.

The 31-year-old told officers that she was walking from a store around 3 p.m. Sunday and had entered the alley between Battery and 18th Streets in Little Rock when a male assailant grabbed her and tried to take her hoodie, according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

The victim said she had stored her money in her bra after leaving the store and the robber tried to get the money, the report stated.

Police wrote that she fought off the assailant and got away when he tripped.

She ran to the end of the alley, where she saw a friend, she told officers. Once she escaped, she saw that she had a deep cut on her right thumb, according to the report.

The 31-year-old said that she didn’t see a weapon during the fight and that nothing was taken during the robbery.

In the report, the assailant was described as a black male with a full beard who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He was wearing a gray hat, gray jeans, gray shoes and a light gray shirt, according to the report.

Police were unable to locate a crime scene. No arrests had been made at the time of the report.