Police: Son fatally shoots dad after argument over car crash

TOWSON, Md. — Police say a 19-year-old Maryland man has been charged with fatally shooting his father at their home during an argument about a car crash.

Baltimore County police spokeswoman officer Jennifer Peach said the shooting occurred Sunday night as Devin Vallade II argued with his father about the crash earlier in the day.

Peach said Monday that the 19-year-old ran downstairs to get his father's handgun, returned upstairs and then confronted his father with his mother and brother present.

Peach said 46-year-old Devin Vallade was shot once in the upper body and died in the home. The son and another family member called 911.

Authorities say the son was arrested and charged with first- and second-degree murder. He's being held without bail.