Head-on wreck kills 1 Arkansas driver, injures another, state police say

One driver was killed and another was injured Sunday morning in a head-on wreck in Garland County, police said.

Regina Durham, 45, of Hot Springs was killed in the wreck that occurred north of Piney, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Laurence Drashner, 65, also of Hot Springs, was driving his 2009 Kia Borrego south on Arkansas 227 when he crossed the centerline and hit Durham’s 2007 Chevrolet HHR head-on about 6:40 a.m. Sunday, the report said.

Drashner and Durham were taken to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, where Durham was pronounced dead later that morning, police said.

Conditions were listed as rainy and wet at the time of the crash.

There have been 81 deaths on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary reports.